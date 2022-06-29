"Next summer, it won't ruin Knicks' chances to go after other free agents" - Chris Broussard okay with New York Knicks splurging on dynamic guard contrary to popular opinion

The New York Knicks went through another season of high expectations and failed to live up to them. It is hardly surprising to their loyal fans. The Knicks finished 11th in the East this season, missing out on the playoffs. This was a disappointing follow up to their improved 2020-21 season.

The New York Knicks are committed to improving. But their efforts are not limited to the current roster, given their reported interest in Dallas Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "It's the Knicks. They've lost the benefit of the doubt now. ... Jalen Brunson is fine. 4 yrs/$110M makes him the 14th highest paid PG in the NBA. I'm fine with that. Next summer it won't run the Knicks chances of having max space to go after other free agents." — @Chris_Broussard "It's the Knicks. They've lost the benefit of the doubt now. ... Jalen Brunson is fine. 4 yrs/$110M makes him the 14th highest paid PG in the NBA. I'm fine with that. Next summer it won't run the Knicks chances of having max space to go after other free agents." —@Chris_Broussard https://t.co/Myqjt45iXJ

Jalen Brunson is coming off a strong season with the Mavericks, capped by his excellent playoff performance. He averaged 21.6 points in the playoffs. In the 2021 playoffs, he averaged only 8 ppg.

Brunson’s improvement has many teams excited about his ceiling, Chris “First Things First's” Chris Broussard voiced some skepticism while giving his seal of approval. He said:

“I don’t think he’s [Brunson] top 10, I mean he might not be top 14. But guess what, four years $110 million - $27.5 million per year. That makes him the 14th highest paid point guard in the NBA – I’m fine with that.

“Especially since next summer, it won’t ruin the Knicks’ chances of having max space – to go after other free agents. So, this is fine, you gotta fill out a roster.”

Bringing in Jalen Brunson could help the Knicks improve, but no one believes it’ll elevate the franchise to contender status. The New York Knicks are probably a long way from making an impact in the postseason.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick and $6M to Pistons to clear the way to sign free agent Jalen Brunson, per @wojespn Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick and $6M to Pistons to clear the way to sign free agent Jalen Brunson, per @wojespn https://t.co/ZZ7l2c3yMU

The best players for the Knicks last season were Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Both averaged around 20 points per game. Randle has grown consistently, but lacks the experience required to lead a team. RJ Barrett, on the other hand, will be expected to increase his contributions in the upcoming season.

The New York Knicks have been busy this summer

The New York Knicks have a great history. They prioritize a return to greatness each season. This ongoing offseason has been no different. They've made several transactions in an attempt to improve their roster.

The most exciting prospect this offseason was the possibility of Kyrie Irving joining the franchise. Irving chose to remain with the Brooklyn Nets instead. However, the Knicks’ suggested interest in Donovan Mitchell, too.

Mitchell has played with the Utah Jazz for several years, falling short of postseason success. Many have claimed that the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have reached their end, leaving the Jazz in a dilemma.

However, to acquire Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks would need to trade one of their top players. Another option would be to involve a third team and even hand out draft picks. The New York Knicks have a lot to think about this summer, given their desire to return to championship contention.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far