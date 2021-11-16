"The next challenge might not be here” - Giannis Antetokounmpo might not stay with the Milwaukee Bucks for the long-term in order to find a new test

NBA wonderboy Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated the league for three consecutive years. His name "Giannis" has become synonymous with freak athleticism.

Even his nickname - the Greek Freak - is an ode to the abilities that have brought the Milwaukee Bucks their second championship. But there is more to the almost 7'0" foot giant than his slender body or his long limbs and natural grace.

Antetokounmpo is a man driven by the need to challenge himself and then set about accomplishing those challenges with an obsession. The obsession has inevitably brought him the 2017 MIP, the 2019 and 2020 MVPs, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP and the 2021 ring.

In a conversation with Zach Baron of GQ, Giannis, the magazine's Athlete of the Year, allowed the writer a peak into the core of his identity. An identity that is developed around the exact opposite of risk aversion.

For the Greek Freak, the easy way out is, as poetic as it may sound, the hardest choice. And it seems that after winning the championship, continuing with the Milwaukee Bucks may be less of a challenge than it was only a year ago.

Speaking about the the possibility of limited challenges in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo told Baron:

“One challenge was to bring a championship here and we did. It was very hard, but we did. Very, very hard. I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here.”

Antetokounmpo elaborated:

“Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you. I’m always honest. I love this city. I love this community. I want to help as much as possible.”

What the future would hold for a Giannis Antetokounmpo not dressed in Milwaukee Bucks colors

To imagine Giannis Antetokounmpo playing without the white-tailed deer adorning his jersey is a tough thought to swallow. His career has been associated with the Bucks, the way Michael Jordan's was associated with the Chicago Bulls or Kobe Bryant's with the LA Lakers. They are seemingly inseparable.

But in recognition of the kind of man Giannis is, a man who hates "easy," it seems likely that he would perhaps move to another city in search of a newer, better challenge. But what challenges can entice someone who has, by all means, accomplished everything possible in the game of basketball?

Perhaps an Olympic medal? Or perhaps helping one of the championshipless teams win their first ring?

Whatever the case, we can decipher one not-so-encoded message from Antetokounmpo's conversation with GQ. He will most likely move to a warmer city where, in his own words, the winters are not:

“Cold as s**t.”

