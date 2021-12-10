"The other night I heard one commentator say 'Russ is learning!' Hilarious!” - Skip Bayless lashes out at Russell Westbrook for his turnovers in LA Lakers' loss vs Memphis Grizzlies 

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers' struggles in the 2021-22 NBA season continued as they endured yet another embarrassing loss, this time against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook, who was in great rhythm entering the match, recorded one of his worst performances of the season, tallying nine points, six rebounds, seven assists and six costly turnovers.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless did not hold back after seeing Russell Westbrook's dismal outing in the LA Lakers' 95-108 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The popular TV personality took to Twitter to say that Westbrook has committed some of the most out-of-control turnovers that fans will ever see from an NBA point guard. He tweeted:

"Tonight, Russell Westbrook committed some of the most out-of-control, inexplicable turnovers you will ever see from an NBA point guard. Really, pure comedy. And the other night I heard one commentator say Russ "is learning." Hilarious."

The LA Lakers haven't been consistent this season. They headed into their contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on the back of one of their best wins of the campaign (against the Boston Celtics). Many felt they had turned a corner after that win. However, after a poor showing against the Grizzlies, that didn't seem to be the case.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tonight, Russell Westbrook committed some of the most out-of-control, inexplicable turnovers you will ever see from an NBA point guard. Really, pure comedy. And the other night I heard one commentator say Russ "is learning." Hilarious. Tonight, Russell Westbrook committed some of the most out-of-control, inexplicable turnovers you will ever see from an NBA point guard. Really, pure comedy. And the other night I heard one commentator say Russ "is learning." Hilarious.

One of the most surprising things about the Lakers' loss at Memphis was that their opponents were playing without their two best players, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

The LA Lakers fell to 13-13 for the campaign with their most recent defeat. They have failed to win more than two consecutive games in their last 18 games.

LA Lakers far from looking like title contenders

The LA Lakers are 13-13 for the 2021-22 season

The LA Lakers are way off the pace in the league compared to the rest of the title favorites. The Purple and Gold were the oddsmakers' second-most favored team to win the championship this season.

However, with the way they have performed 26 games into the campaign, LeBron James and co. are no longer the top favorites to even make the Western Conference finals.

ESPN @espn Desmond Bane DAGGER vs. the Lakers 🗡 Desmond Bane DAGGER vs. the Lakers 🗡 https://t.co/aUYMjEz5uH

Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have been much better than the Lakeshow at this stage. The LA Lakers are slowly running out of time to turn things around. They have had an easy schedule so far, but they haven't been able to capitalize on it.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers respond moving forward as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets in the coming weeks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh