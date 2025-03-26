"The Norris Cole tribute was 10x better" - NBA fans react to Jimmy Butler getting tribute video from Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler returned to Miami on Tuesday night when the Golden State Warriors took on the Miami Heat. It's the first time Butler went up against his former team since getting traded to the Warriors. Jimmy's departure from the Heat wasn't the smoothest given the drama that took place between him and Heat President Pat Riley.

Despite what transpired between both parties, the Miami Heat gave Jimmy Butler a classy tribute video on his return. While it was a sweet gesture by the organization, the audience in attendance and fans online didn't seem to buy it. Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"The Norris Cole tribute was 10x better."

"Still one of the dumbest trades in Miami heat history."

Here are other reactions on X:

"Still can’t believe he left. FO needs to be better with stars," one said.

"Good, now we can all move on FOREVER," another said.

"Meat riding," another said.

"Smh!! Riley fail butler!! And the end butler was a a**hole! Didnt deserve a vid," one exclaimed.

Tickets for Jimmy Butler's Miami return skyrocketed

Jimmy Butler made his return to Kaseya Center for the first time since joining the Golden State Warriors. It was a highly anticipated return given the way Butler made his exit. With so much at stake, the Miami Heat organization increased the ticket prices.

While arenas normally have higher-priced tickets when superstars are in town to play, the tickets for their game against Butler and the Warriors were abnormally more expensive. The Kaseya Center tripled the amount fans had to pay for.

Usually, tickets at Kaseya Center range from $15 to $3,000, depending on where you sit and who's playing in town. However, for Jimmy Butler's return, the prices have tripled. The cheapest ticket a fan could purchase on Tuesday costs approximately $50.

While Butler's return was highly anticipated, his former teammate Tyler Herro didn't seem to care much.

"I mean, I'm not interested, but I'm sure other people are," Herro said. "It'll be fun for the fans, I'm sure, to see Jimmy come back, get his name known, introduced in a different starting lineup. It'll be fun for sure. It's another game for us, as I'm sure it is for them. We just got to continue to worry about ourselves."

Herro, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat squad will surely try to prove a point against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as they attempt to beat them and successfully defend their home court.

