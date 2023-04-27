"The old man just kicking your a**" - Charles Barkley takes shot at Dillon Brooks for calling LeBron James old

Dillon Brooks attempted to poke the bear, in his own words, by calling out LeBron James following Game 2 of the first-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. Ahead of Game 5, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley called out Brooks for his poor play over the past two games. Speaking on TNT's NBA Tip-Off, the NBA analyst stated:

"You can't talk all that noise and then play bad. You calling people old and the old man just kicking your a**. Let's be honest about it."

Check out Charles Barkley's comments on Dillon Brooks and LeBron James below:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "You calling people old and the old man just kicking your ass. Let's be honest about it."



Chuck didn't hold back on Dillon Brooks 🤣 "You calling people old and the old man just kicking your ass. Let's be honest about it." Chuck didn't hold back on Dillon Brooks 🤣 https://t.co/o56XnvsLb7

Brooks and the Grizzlies will look to fight off elimination on Wednesday as they trail three games to one in the series. He has averaged just 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.3 steals per game in the series while shooting just 33.3% from the field, 22.2% from 3-point range and 71.4% from the field. Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of the series after picking up a Flagrant 2 foul for striking James in the groin. He declined to speak to the media following both Games 3 and 4.

What did Dillon Brooks say about LeBron James?

The Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a series lead in Game 1. After the Memphis Grizzlies were able to even up the series in Game 2, Dillon Brooks decided that it was a good idea to take shots at Lakers superstar LeBron James through the media. After taunting James during the game, Brooks doubled down when asked about it, stating:

"I don't care. He's old. I was expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should've been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

Check out Dillon Brooks' comments on LeBron James below:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron



(via

"I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron(via @espn_macmahon "I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron 😳(via @espn_macmahon)https://t.co/P5yNF2c1pT

James chose to take the high road when asked about Brooks' comments, focusing instead on the series. The Lakers responded with back-to-back wins in Game 3 and Game 4 to take control of the series. LeBron has averaged 24.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. After James finished Game 4 with 22 points and 20 rebounds, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal stated:

"Dillon Brooks said he don't respect nobody until they get 40. 20 and 20 is 40."

Check out Shaquille O'Neal's comments below:

