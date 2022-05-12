"The older you get, the harder it gets to get back in shape; You just took SIX WEEKS off" - Skip Bayless launches social media assault on LeBron James for his offseason activity

Skip Bayless reminded LeBron James to get back in shape, as the 37-year-old took a break from the game after the 2021-22 NBA season. The LA Lakers finished as the eleventh seed in the Western Conference and did not make it to the play-in tournaments, which gave King James enough time to rest before he began his offseason preparations.

LeBron James spent some quality time with his family vacationing in the Maldives and Dubai. He definitely deserved time off as he had put in a lot of work during the regular season. Although it didn't yield good results, it was necessary for the four-time NBA champion to recharge himself before he got back to reconditioning.

Bayless, who is known to be one of LeBron James' biggest critics, reminded the Lakers star to get back into shape. He sent out a tweet, which read as:

"Hey, Bron: You'd better lay off the flamin' hot cheddar & sour cream Ruffles. The older you get, the harder it gets to get back in shape. You just took SIX WEEKS off. Today was your first day back in your LA gym. Recommit!"

After spending some time off, LeBron James posted a video of him returning to work out in LA. He certainly works hard on reconditioning and that is clearly reflected in his form and athleticism in Year 19.

He was terrific and averaged 30.3 PPG, finishing second behind Joel Embiid in the scoring title race. Even Skip Bayless is aware of how much James takes care of his body. However, his tweet seemed to be a slight dig at all the vacationing videos the eighteen-time All-Star posted on social media.

With a lot of time left for the 2022-23 season to start, LeBron James certainly has his offseason plans set. He has already stated that he would like to work on getting to the free-throw line more often.

Even at 37, James has proven to be one of the best in the league and with him on the side, the Lakers will be hoping to bounce back strongly and compete for the championship next season.

What can the Lakers expect from LeBron James next season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron James will enter Year 20 of his NBA career next season. He has already established himself as one of the greatest players in league history. But with a few more years of basketball left in him, it will be interesting to see how he decides to take his career ahead.

The kid from Akron was disappointed that the Purple and Gold missed the playoffs this season and will be looking to seek revenge for that. He had a stellar individual season, but despite his best efforts, the Lakers failed to find consistency.

His goal for next season is definitely to help the Lakers reach their expected standards. The franchise still believes in his ability and he will be hoping to repay that with another great season.

The front office is going to make some big changes and try to put the right pieces around him and if they succeed in doing that, James will certainly help the Purple and Gold get back to the top of their game.

