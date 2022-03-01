“The ONE person who should never be boo’d by the Los Angeles Lakers fans is LeBron James!” - Stephen A Smith miffed with Lakers fans' discontentment of their team's talisman

NBA analyst and television personality Stephen A Smith was furious with LA Lakers fans for booing LeBron James in their 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

James is averaging 29 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season, and is in MVP contention, along with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. However, the Lakers' horrible run of form means James is behind the two others.

The Lakers have been disastrous of late. That was evident when their fan base, considered the most loyal in the league, started booing their own team after yet another loss. The Lakers struggled against the Pelicans, and were unable to find offense or stop the likes of CJ McCollum from getting to his spot.

James was once again the only saving grace, but despite another 30-point outing, the King was booed off the court by Laker Nation. That ticked off Smith, who said about the same during an episode of ESPN's First Take:

" LeBron delivered a championship, and the last time I checked, he is playing like an MVP candidate. The ONE person who should never be boo’d by the Los Angeles Lakers fans is LeBron James! No matter matter how bad it is or how good it is! This man has been a model of consistency and professionalism for the Los Angeles Lakers."

It would take a miracle for the LA Lakers to click into gear and make it to the playoffs. Considering that only a few games remain in the regular season, keeping expectations low would be wise for the LeBron James-led Lakers.

Can LeBron James help LA Lakers turn their season around?

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers

LeBron James has been the one shining light in an otherwise miserable LA Lakers campaign. James is looking like a one-man wrecking crew, but has lacked support from his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers' struggles were clearly visible against the Pelicans, and the fans got frustrated with the body language and attitude shown by the team's stars. Considering how competitive the Western Conference is, the Lakers are far from guaranteed to reach the postseason.

It increasingly looks likely that head coach Frank Vogel and GM Rob Pelinka could lose their jobs if things don't change quickly for the Lakers.

The Lakers, though, have a chance of turning things around, as they have one of the greatest players in league history in James.

Nobody wants to go up against a pissed-off James, considering The King would have heard the slander running around him at the moment. It's going to be either an exciting or disastrous finish in Los Angeles. The latter seems more likely at the moment.

