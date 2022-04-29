“The organization did not let him dictate what they were gonna do” - Chris Broussard believes LeBron James’ Miami Heat tenure was successful because of Pat Riley’s authority

LeBron James did not win his first championship until he infamously took his talents to South Beach. He ended up with the Miami Heat after Pat Riley’s all-time great move that also landed Chris Bosh. Behind James, Bosh and Dwyane Wade, the Heat made four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Since then, he’s only won one title each with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the LA Lakers in 2020. James’ two titles in Miami were notable due to Riley’s unquestioned authority over roster management and construction.

On an episode of "The Odd Couple," Chris Broussard stressed that James’ best years came when he had no significant control over roster-building:

“LeBron, the most success he ever had in one franchise was Miami, and that was because the organization did not let him dictate what they were gonna do. … Pat Riley has more cache than most people, Rob Pelinka (in Los Angeles) or Sean Marks in Brooklyn.

"But if you got the owner behind you, I don’t care what your name is, if the owner is behind you, then you’ve got pull!”

Broussard contends that the Lakers could learn a thing or two from their former legendary coach to curtail James’ sway on roster management. Reports of the Lakers blaming the Russell Westbrook acquisition on James and Anthony Davis are a perfect example of superstars mucking up the team's decision-making.

To James’ credit, he did influence the Purple and Gold to trade for Anthony Davis, which ultimately gave them banner No. 17 in 2020. However, unlike Miami’s structured setup, the four-time MVP hasn’t had consistent success while playing as the virtual co-manager of the team.

James, obviously, will not care what the Lakers do in 2024 and beyond if he’s no longer with the franchise. He’s maximizing his championship window at almost any cost. If the Lakers have something to say about it, they may have the power to decide what cost they’re willing to spend for another title.

LeBron James could be looking for more leverage by not signing a long-term deal with the LA Lakers

Signing a deal with a player option in the last year has become LeBron James’ virtual pistol in the holster. He can always draw it out when he wants to influence the team brass to do as he wants or he simply walks away.

He mastered this strategy with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in his first contract with the Lakers before he signed an extension without a player option. The four-time champion will not make that mistake again, particularly as he wants to accomplish personal goals.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Instead of signing a 2-year, $97M extension this summer, LeBron James is considering playing out the final year of his deal to give himself flexibility in the summer of 2023.

According to Broussard, he tried to strong-arm the Lakers this season, but without a player option, he could not do much.

“Remember, at the All-Star Game, LeBron was dropping those hints about he might wanna go back to Cleveland, he might wanna finish somewhere else?" Broussard said. "The Lakers kind of came out with some stuff of their own. And LeBron quickly was like, ‘Nah, we wanna finish with the Lakers.’

“It was like they called his bluff, ‘We can move on, dude, 'cause we ain’t no good this year with you. And LeBron was like, ‘Nah, get it out there like I wanna stay. I’m finishing my career with the Lakers. What y’all talking about?’”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"The door's not closed on that. I don't know what my future holds."



(Via theathletic.com/news/lebron-ja…) LeBron James is not closing the door on a return to Cleveland"The door's not closed on that. I don't know what my future holds."(Via @ByJasonLloyd LeBron James is not closing the door on a return to Cleveland "The door's not closed on that. I don't know what my future holds."(Via @ByJasonLloyd | theathletic.com/news/lebron-ja…) https://t.co/Cv07SLf3G8

The Lakers’ long offseason will be closely monitored by many to see who between James and the Lakers will have the upper hand in team control.

