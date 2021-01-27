Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"The organization thought I was done" - John Wall after beating the Washington Wizards | NBA News

John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets reacts to the Washington Wizards bench during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center on January 26, 2021 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets reacts to the Washington Wizards bench during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center on January 26, 2021 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Omar Josef Guerrero
ANALYST
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 12:18 IST
News
Advertisement

John Wall sounded bitter as he talked about the Washington Wizards organization in the sideline interview following the Houston Rockets’ game on Tuesday.

The Rockets defeated the Wizards 107-88 in Wall’s first game against his former team.

Wall said after the game:

“I just feel like the organization thought I was done. No matter how much hard work I put in over the summer. They came and watched me and I thought that they thought I was done. And that’s why I came out here and did what I did.”

Wall scored 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field in only 24 minutes of action.

The former Washington Wizards guard also added 5 assists and 2 rebounds, orchestrating the Houston Rockets offense excellently as he dissected his old squad’s defense with precision.

John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets takes the ball up court during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets takes the ball up court during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

John Wall missed almost two years of basketball after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in December of 2018. He was traded last offseason for Russell Westbrook in an exchange of All-Star point guards, with a draft pick included in the deal.

Wall previously said that the Washington Wizards organization lied to him about the trade rumors, and the bitterness appears to have lingered.

Advertisement

NBA News: John Wall expresses his love for the city of Washington

Though he has some misgivings about the way he was treated during the offseason by the Washington Wizards, John Wall has nothing but love for the city of Washington. He said in the same interview:

“The love that I have for that community in D.C. and the fans that have loved me for 10 years, I have nothing but love for those guys.”

Wall spent the first 10 years of his career in Washington before being traded to the Rockets in the offseason.

He was a 5-time All-Star and an All-NBA team member with the Wizards, pairing with Bradley Beal to form one of the best backcourts in the league at the time.

Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a 103-102 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 22, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a 103-102 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 22, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Houston, John Wall’s new backcourt mate is Victor Oladipo, who arrived in the blockbuster James Harden trade a few weeks ago.

Also Read: Washington Wizards 88-107 Houston Rockets: 5 hits and flops as John Wall demoralizes former team

Published 27 Jan 2021, 12:18 IST
NBA Houston Rockets Washington Wizards Russell Westbrook John Wall NBA Players
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी