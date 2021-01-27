"The organization thought I was done" - John Wall after beating the Washington Wizards | NBA News

John Wall sounded bitter as he talked about the Washington Wizards organization in the sideline interview following the Houston Rockets’ game on Tuesday.

The Rockets defeated the Wizards 107-88 in Wall’s first game against his former team.

“I just feel like their organization thought I was done. … That’s why I came out here and did what I did.”



John Wall took the Wizards-Rockets game personal.

Wall said after the game:

“I just feel like the organization thought I was done. No matter how much hard work I put in over the summer. They came and watched me and I thought that they thought I was done. And that’s why I came out here and did what I did.”

Wall scored 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field in only 24 minutes of action.

The former Washington Wizards guard also added 5 assists and 2 rebounds, orchestrating the Houston Rockets offense excellently as he dissected his old squad’s defense with precision.

John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets takes the ball up court during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

John Wall missed almost two years of basketball after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in December of 2018. He was traded last offseason for Russell Westbrook in an exchange of All-Star point guards, with a draft pick included in the deal.

Wall previously said that the Washington Wizards organization lied to him about the trade rumors, and the bitterness appears to have lingered.

NBA News: John Wall expresses his love for the city of Washington

Though he has some misgivings about the way he was treated during the offseason by the Washington Wizards, John Wall has nothing but love for the city of Washington. He said in the same interview:

“The love that I have for that community in D.C. and the fans that have loved me for 10 years, I have nothing but love for those guys.”

Wall spent the first 10 years of his career in Washington before being traded to the Rockets in the offseason.

He was a 5-time All-Star and an All-NBA team member with the Wizards, pairing with Bradley Beal to form one of the best backcourts in the league at the time.

Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a 103-102 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 22, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Houston, John Wall’s new backcourt mate is Victor Oladipo, who arrived in the blockbuster James Harden trade a few weeks ago.

