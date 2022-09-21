"The painful and sad irony is that Schröder and Patrick Beverley individually are better than Russell Westbrook” - NBA analyst believes two newly signed guards can limit Westbrook's minutes on the court

Basketball fans around the world are anxiously waiting to see what type of season Russell Westbrook will have in 2022-23. After being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, the hope was that Westbrook would be the missing ingredient to help LA contend for an NBA championship.

That idea quickly fizzled, as Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play, and the Lakers team continued to battle through injuries. With a full offseason under his belt, the hope is that Westbrook can still bounce back and become the player that the Lakers need. But the team isn't taking any chances, as they went out and continued to add to their roster depth.

After acquiring Patrick Beverley via trade, the Lakers also recently announced that they had signed veteran free agent point guard Dennis Schroder. Speaking recently on Undisputed, analyst Skip Bayless said that he believes the two recent moves are a clear way for the Lakers to limit Russell Westbrook's minutes on the court.

"The painful and sad irony is that Schröder and Patrick Beverley individually are better than Russell Westbrook. They're loading up so Darvin Ham can play Russ sparingly."

Will Lakers stick with Russell Westbrook for majority of backcourt minutes?

The Russell Westbrook situation has quickly turned into one of the most fascinating storylines of the 2022-23 NBA season. After being one of the top point guards in the league throughout his career, Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play last year.

It became the first year since 2009-10 that Westbrook had gone on to average less than 20 points per game. In his first season with the Lakers, the veteran guard went on to post averages of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. During the season, Westbrook also went on to shoot 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range.

With the Lakers needing to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last year, it's clear they are adding as much talent as they can. There will be plenty that will point out the fact that the organization suddenly has a "crowded" backcourt. The truth is that the Lakers roster needs as much as help as they can get as they've been lacking depth. With Beverley and Schroder now in the mix, the Lakers have various options to lean on when it comes to their rotations.

