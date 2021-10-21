"The path for him to play is probably a change in the New York law" - Kyrie Irving's sticky situation discussed by Brian Windhorst

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving has been at the forefront of coverage of NBA stars who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine this past offseason. The 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway now, and it looks like there's not going to be a resolution in Brooklyn any time soon. Throughout the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets were the talk of the basketball world. With a roster that was constructed with a serious amount of star power, many have considered this Nets team the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals.

Every team in the NBA faces various amount of challenges. Sometimes it's difficult ones that could involve injuries that span over the course of an entire season. But the Brooklyn Nets are currently dealing with a different type of challenge, one that the league hasn't seen before. Star point guard Kyrie Irving has continued to stand his ground when it comes to his stance about not getting the COVID-19 vaccination. It's been the elephant in the room that has continued to grow in size rapidly for this organization, and now Irving is looking like he's going to officially miss some games. No one knows if there will be a solution to this soon, but it looks as if Irving is prepared to sit out as long as possible. Speaking today on ESPN's Outside the Lines, NBA Reporter Brian Windhorst updated the basketball world on the latest with the Kyrie Irving situation. He said:

There's not a feel that there's going to be in movement in the short term future. Kyrie has really dug in and the path for him to play is probably not for him to get vaccinated. The path for him to play is probably a change in the New York law of which there has been no indication of if it's going to happen.

Outside The Lines @OTLonESPN @WindhorstESPN says Kyrie Irving's best chance to play isn't through vaccination, but rather a change in New York law. .@WindhorstESPN says Kyrie Irving's best chance to play isn't through vaccination, but rather a change in New York law. https://t.co/awlAZe1rW6

What Brian Windhorst shares isn't much of a surprise, but it does solidify the belief that Kyrie Irving isn't prepared to sway his stance on this matter. With the current COVID-19 laws that have been put forth by the state of New York, Irving is not allowed to play in any home games without receiving the vaccination. Many wondered if the Nets would simply allow Irving to play in games that were away from Brooklyn, but the front office came out and said that Irving would not be allowed to participate with the team until a solution is found. One of the more interesting things that Windhorst talks about in his report is a potential election that could see a new Mayor in New York.

Although it's likely that Irving is sitting out and hoping that's the path that allows him to play, it seems as if it's going to be a long time until this situation is resolved between the Nets and Kyrie.

