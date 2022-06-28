“The only people that would like that are James Harden and, like, the 10 closest confidants to him” - Zach Lowe believes the Philadelphia 76ers shouldn’t offer Harden a long-term max deal, says we’re sleeping on the Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and his future continues to be up in the air. The guard has a player option for next season but has shown no indication that he is picking it up as he might be holding out for a max extension.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Zach Lowe said the 76ers should not give Harden a max extension. Lowe talked about how Harden would earn in excess of $50 million towards the end of the deal when he will be nearly 37 years old. Lowe said Harden's performance this season didn't warrant such an extension.

"I think the only people that would like that (five-year max extension) are James Harden and, like, the 10 closest confidants to him," Lowe said. "James Harden is almost 33 years old, he didn't look like the James Harden of old at all last year and we basically haven't seen that guy other than glimpses of it in Brooklyn. So, I just don't think that's in the cards.

"You just can't attach yourself to a 55-60 million dollar James Harden deal when he is 37-38 years old."

Harden has a player option worth over $47 million for next season. However, the former scoring champion is looking to sign a long-term deal. He is eligible to sign a max extension worth $233 million over four years with the final year of the deal earning him over $61 million.

Should the 76ers offer James Harden a max extension?

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden with the ball

One of the greatest scorers the game has seen, James Harden was an unstoppable machine during his nine seasons with the Houston Rockets. However, he was also a great facilitator, and the Philadelphia 76ers need the perfect combination of both for their championship aspirations.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden this playoffs



First half Second half

11.6 PTS 7.1 PTS

5.0 AST 4.4 AST

42 FG% 37 FG%

37 3P% 32 3P% James Harden this playoffsFirst half Second half11.6 PTS 7.1 PTS5.0 AST 4.4 AST42 FG% 37 FG%37 3P% 32 3P% https://t.co/BYGZOVkcI9

Akin to the fiasco with Kyrie Irving's contract disputes with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden's performance last season did not warrant a max contract extension. While the guard had a terrific start with the 76ers, his performances fell off a cliff, especially in the postseason. This has put a doubt into the minds of the 76ers' front office and ownership.

The perfect scenario for Philadelphia would be if Harden picked up his player option for next season. This would enable him to showcase his skills and prove to the 76ers that he is worthy of a max extension.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral James Harden tonight:



15 Points

36% FG

2/6 3PM

5 Turnovers James Harden tonight:15 Points36% FG2/6 3PM5 Turnovers https://t.co/69sGexD67m

Philadelphia could always offer him a deal for the same number of years but for a lesser amount. That could be the right way forward for the organization.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far