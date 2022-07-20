"The person Kevin Durant wanted as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets was Ty Lue" - NBA insider busts the myth that Kevin Durant was behind the Steve Nash hire

The issues between Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't unknown to the sporting world. However, a recent revelation by Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson shed new light on the matter.

Steve Nash was hired as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, the same year that Kevin Durant joined the side. This in itself was a huge risk taken by the front-office. However, many believed that Durant was a key factor in promoting Nash's hire.

As a first-time head coach, Nash was tasked with managing two major superstars. While many hoped that this would be the right move, the situation slipped out of hand almost immediately.

With several comments made by Irving practically undermining Nash's role as head coach, it was apparent that he'd lost control of the team early on. However, in light of the revelation by "Scoop B" Robinson, this may not have been out of the blue.

Discussing the situation on his Spotify live stream, Robinson said:

"Kevin Durant's desire to have Steve Nash is false. The person Kevin Durant wanted as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets was Ty Lue. Kyrie Irving wanted Phil Handy. The Nets hired Steve Nash instead.”

This puts the situation into a lot of perspective. "Scoop B" also went on to add that Ty Lue attempted to squash any problems between himself and Kyrie Irving over a phone call. Unfortunately, the Nets hired Nash as head coach.

Given that the Nets are on the verge of a complete breakdown, this bit of information only reveals pre-existing issues within the franchise. While internal conflicts continue to grow, the team may have to consider making significant changes.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the outs with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving celebrate a win

The superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have practically owned the media space in the offseason. Garnering the utmost attention due to their involvement in trade rumors, the duo are expected to be on their way out of the Nets.

In Durant's case, all hell broke loose when he announced his request to be traded. With several teams presenting potential trade packages for the superstar, it was expected that the Nets would see him leave almost instantly.

However, with time, this storyline has lost a lot of momentum. Considering the price the Nets have put on Durant, teams around the league have been deterred from pursuing the aging star.

While several rumors continue to tie him to the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat, there is no solid update on Durant's future.

Similarly, Irving remains a bit of a mystery in the offseason. After opting-in to the final year of his contract, the 30-year old guard has been constantly mentioned in trade negotiations with the LA Lakers.

While a direct swap for Russell Westbrook was the first suggested trade, this has undergone several modifications. With the San Antonio Spurs emerging as a potential third-team in the trade scenario, Irving could possibly team up with LeBron James in LA next season.

Unfortunately, this aspect of trade news has also come to a rather disappointing halt. With Brooklyn owning the leverage in this situation, the side will be in no rush to move their stars.

