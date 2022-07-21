"The Petty King hears all!!!", "Steph Curry dominated the Celtics in the finals and now is dominating the ESPY's" - Fans send in comical reactions to Curry's monologue at the ESPYS

Steph Curry has caused a riot on social media after videos of him hosting the ESPYS came out. With several fans taking note of the superstar's humorous side, they had to send in their reactions to the event.

Curry still appears to be in good spirits as he comes off his fourth successful title run with the Golden State Warriors. Asked to host this year's ESPYS, Curry kicked things off in a hilarious manner.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "I'm your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of... The Boston Celtics"



Steph Curry on how Kevin Hart wanted him to open up The ESPYs🤣



"I'm your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of... The Boston Celtics"Steph Curry on how Kevin Hart wanted him to open up The ESPYs🤣https://t.co/rla11LUyl9

Taking a jab at the Boston Celtics right off the bat, Curry was due to show off his petty side as he took the stage. But before he could do so, he received a word of advice on hosting from NFL legend Peyton Manning, who said:

"When I hosted the ESPYs five years ago, I made a little quip about Kevin Durant wanting to play for a great team that made a lot of headlines. Feel free to use that one because it hasn't aged a day."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Peyton Manning giving Steph Curry advice on jokes



"When I hosted the ESPYs five years ago, I made a little quip about Kevin Durant wanting to play for a great team that made a lot of headlines. Feel free to use that one because it hasn't aged a day."Peyton Manning giving Steph Curry advice on jokes "When I hosted the ESPYs five years ago, I made a little quip about Kevin Durant wanting to play for a great team that made a lot of headlines. Feel free to use that one because it hasn't aged a day."Peyton Manning giving Steph Curry advice on jokes 😂https://t.co/SEiIURrWo9

Curry set the mood for the night when he took a shot at former teammate Kevin Durant as well. With Steph Curry taking over the task of hosting, nobody was safe from being roasted by "The Human Torch".

With fans also taking note of Curry's comic timing, here are some of the best reactions to the event on Twitter:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp ”



Steph Curry takes a shot at Grant Williams on IG before the ESPY’s “A very disciplined cutSteph Curry takes a shot at Grant Williams on IG before the ESPY’s “A very disciplined cut✂️”Steph Curry takes a shot at Grant Williams on IG before the ESPY’s 😂 https://t.co/DYYd73hBka

NBA SUPERFAN @nbasup3rfan @DrGuru_ Damn Steph with the kill shot Celtikkks fans wont like that @DrGuru_ Damn Steph with the kill shot Celtikkks fans wont like that

Mono @heydudeurgay @ClutchPointsApp ITS A SCRIPT YALL HE HAS TO SAY IT LIKE RELAX WITH “he ain’t humble no more” CHILL @ClutchPointsApp ITS A SCRIPT YALL HE HAS TO SAY IT LIKE RELAX WITH “he ain’t humble no more” CHILL😭😭😭

𝔇𝔍³⁰💫 @RatioBySteph @SportsCenter @StephenCurry30 LMFAOOO these jokes funny asf curry is a great host @SportsCenter @StephenCurry30 LMFAOOO these jokes funny asf curry is a great host

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta watching steph curry dissing the lakers at the espy's



watching steph curry dissing the lakers at the espy'shttps://t.co/Z8q4Hf2RD4

Apollo @RedNationBlogga Steph Curry going to the ESPY’s and cracking jokes in a safe controlled environment is exactly why I said he’s not built for the Drew League. Its “jokes” there, but in that gymnasium they’d knock his teeth loose. Steph Curry going to the ESPY’s and cracking jokes in a safe controlled environment is exactly why I said he’s not built for the Drew League. Its “jokes” there, but in that gymnasium they’d knock his teeth loose.

Rock 🧘🏽🌿 @Irockyrock1 Steph Curry hosting Espy Awards Apollo Edition. Steph Curry hosting Espy Awards Apollo Edition. https://t.co/GyN0KQ5ikV

50 Days Till NFL Football @BostonConnr Steph Curry dominated the Celtics in the finals and now is dominating the Espy’s.. guy can do it all. Steph Curry dominated the Celtics in the finals and now is dominating the Espy’s.. guy can do it all.

Greg Gaston @Greg_Gaston Turn on ESPY awards for a second…….see that Steph Curry is hosting……ok……award given out for whatever it was……..Steph Curry wins. Click. Turn on ESPY awards for a second…….see that Steph Curry is hosting……ok……award given out for whatever it was……..Steph Curry wins. Click.

While many fans complained about the comments Curry made as a host, they may have missed the essence of such an event being scripted. Taken in good spirits, the Warriors superstar put on a hilarious show for the crowd.

While Steph earned a lot of praise for hosting the award, the superstar also made his mark as a winner. Earning several accolades at the ESPYS, Curry continues to add to his extensive collection of silverware.

Steph Curry named Best NBA Player at ESPY's

Steph Curry at the Golden State Warriors' Victory Parade

Steph Curry enjoyed a spectacular season with the Golden State Warriors. Having faced a rather despondent period in their dynasty, the Dubs returned to their place at the top.

With Curry leading the side to their fourth title in the last eight years, the 34-year old also earned his first NBA Finals MVP Award. The award itself has eluded the guard, but his value as a player was undeniable.

Notching an average of 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, Curry was beyond essential to the Warriors' winning effort. After a set of truly awe-inspiring performances in the Finals, the superstar truly shone brightest on the big stage.

Curry racked up several awards at this year's ESPY event. After a tremendous season that saw him as the NBA's three-point shooting leader, Curry won the Record-Breaking Performance Award along with the Best Male Athlete Award.

ESPN @espn "All records are meant to broken, so I know there are a lot of young kids that are working hard. I can't wait to be in the arena when y'all break this record." -Steph Curry, after winning the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance "All records are meant to broken, so I know there are a lot of young kids that are working hard. I can't wait to be in the arena when y'all break this record." -Steph Curry, after winning the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance 👏 https://t.co/jQ5NvZ1MbP

However, being named the Best NBA Player may be the most valuable award to the superstar. Joining a very exclusive club of players who have won the award at least three times, Curry continues to add to his resume as one of the greatest.

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk



Another trophy added to bunch



( lv_visuals/IG) Steph Curry has won the ESPY award for Best NBA Player.Another trophy added to bunchlv_visuals/IG) Steph Curry has won the ESPY award for Best NBA Player. Another trophy added to bunch 🏆 (🎨 lv_visuals/IG) https://t.co/aQpiggoEk2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far