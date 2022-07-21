"The Petty King hears all!!!", "Steph Curry dominated the Celtics in the finals and now is dominating the ESPY's" - Fans send in comical reactions to Curry's monologue at the ESPYS

Steph Curry has caused a riot on social media after videos of him hosting the ESPYS came out. With several fans taking note of the superstar's humorous side, they had to send in their reactions to the event.
Curry still appears to be in good spirits as he comes off his fourth successful title run with the Golden State Warriors. Asked to host this year's ESPYS, Curry kicked things off in a hilarious manner.
Taking a jab at the Boston Celtics right off the bat, Curry was due to show off his petty side as he took the stage. But before he could do so, he received a word of advice on hosting from NFL legend Peyton Manning, who said:
"When I hosted the ESPYs five years ago, I made a little quip about Kevin Durant wanting to play for a great team that made a lot of headlines. Feel free to use that one because it hasn't aged a day."
Curry set the mood for the night when he took a shot at former teammate Kevin Durant as well. With Steph Curry taking over the task of hosting, nobody was safe from being roasted by "The Human Torch".
With fans also taking note of Curry's comic timing, here are some of the best reactions to the event on Twitter:
While many fans complained about the comments Curry made as a host, they may have missed the essence of such an event being scripted. Taken in good spirits, the Warriors superstar put on a hilarious show for the crowd.
While Steph earned a lot of praise for hosting the award, the superstar also made his mark as a winner. Earning several accolades at the ESPYS, Curry continues to add to his extensive collection of silverware.
Steph Curry named Best NBA Player at ESPY's
Steph Curry enjoyed a spectacular season with the Golden State Warriors. Having faced a rather despondent period in their dynasty, the Dubs returned to their place at the top.
With Curry leading the side to their fourth title in the last eight years, the 34-year old also earned his first NBA Finals MVP Award. The award itself has eluded the guard, but his value as a player was undeniable.
Notching an average of 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, Curry was beyond essential to the Warriors' winning effort. After a set of truly awe-inspiring performances in the Finals, the superstar truly shone brightest on the big stage.
Curry racked up several awards at this year's ESPY event. After a tremendous season that saw him as the NBA's three-point shooting leader, Curry won the Record-Breaking Performance Award along with the Best Male Athlete Award.
However, being named the Best NBA Player may be the most valuable award to the superstar. Joining a very exclusive club of players who have won the award at least three times, Curry continues to add to his resume as one of the greatest.