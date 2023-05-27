"The play is called What the f**k"- Robert Horry talks about the iconic shot which made him a living legend

Robert Horry immortalized himself in NBA history with one of the most iconic game-winners of all time. While breaking down the play with Matt Barnes, Horry explained what the LA Lakers' thought process behind the play was.

Robert Horry ripped the hearts out of Sacramento Kings fans in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in 2002. With the clock winding down, Horry delivered a devastating 3-pointer at the buzzer to take the lead and the win.

It was evident to everyone who saw the play that the Lakers did not plan to have the ball reach Horry. It was simply a play that blew up and was essentially saved by Big Shot Bob in the clutch.

Coming up on the 21st anniversary of the shot, "Showtime Basketball" planned to revisit the play. For this instance, Horry himself offered some insight while talking to Matt Barnes. He said:

"Yeah, the play is called 'What the f**k'. Phil said we're going to run 'What the f**k'. You're supposed to get the ball inbounds and I'm supposed to set a pick for Kobe to come off."

Horry went on to explain how the play was drawn up to have Kobe go up against Doug Christie, who he regards as one of the best defenders ever.

He then mentioned how after Shaq missed the tip, Kings center Vlade Divac tipped the ball out and Horry was simply in a good spot. He added a comment about this moment and said:

"People always wondered, why were you still at the three? Why weren't you crashing the boards? Because I play with Kobe and if Kobe can't get that shot, he's going to kick that b***h back out to me for the game winner."

It may simply be a shot, but Robert Horry regards it as one of the defining moments of his career. The shot may have taken Game 4, but the series was hard-fought to the end. However, the Lakers emerged victorious in seven games.

Robert Horry makes big shots

There is a reason why Robert Horry is called "Big Shot Bob". One of the finest stretch-4's in the game had developed a penchant for hitting big-time game-winners over the course of his career.

The shot against Sacramento was undoubtedly one of his finest moments. However, Horry also delivered game-winners during his time with the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

With a career of clutch shots, it is not surprising that Horry has tasted title success. With seven NBA titles to his name, Horry is truly an NBA legend.

