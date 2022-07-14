"The players have always had leverage, they've just kind of discovered how powerful it is" - Brian Windhorst reflects on Adam Silver's recent comments on player power and the Kevin Durant saga

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reflects on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's opinion on the recent Kevin Durant trade drama. Kevin Durant's quest to find a new team to play for lives on. Everyone, including the league commissioner, has their eyes on the situation.

Even before free agency started, Durant had already approached Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to request a trade. Before that, fans were making memes about the Nets' situation. This came after his teammate Kyrie Irving decided to play in the final year of his contract. The news shook the entire NBA community and rumors as to where he would land began to pile in.

Recently, during a press conference at the Summer League, Adam Silver addressed the media about his thoughts on the Kevin Durant-Nets' situation.

"This needs to be a two-way street," Adam Silver weighed in on trade requests that commonly happens around the league today.

"There's always conversations are gonna go on behind closed doors between players & representatives & teams," Silver positively believes that there is clear communication happening.

Even with these comments, Brian Windorst shared on NBA Today that there's always been a level of carelessness since Adam Silver took over as commissioner. When asked about what Silver can do about the Durant situation, Windhorst said:

"The players have always had leverage," Windhorst stated, "they've just kind of discovered how powerful it is."

"During Adam Silver's reign, there's been tremendous strides made... But it's been much more lax."

He ended with this statement:

"Now, they're trying to put the toothpast back into the tube."

There's still a question as to which team the former MVP might end up playing for this upcoming 2022-23 season. Also, what will the league do about this constant trade request from their superstars?

Kevin Durant's fate is still up to the Brooklyn Nets

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's talent paired with his on-court greatness puts him above most players. Which is why the Nets decided to trade D'Angelo Russell for him back in 2019 even though he was on the path to rehab from his achilles injury. After acquiring Irving in the same off-season, the Nets instantly became the favorites to win the title.

Though his run with the Nets has been unremarkable so far, they haven't struggled all the time. Back in the 2021 playoffs, they reached the second round and Kevin Durant put the team on his back as they fought for a chance to advance to the third round.

He put up an all-time great averages of 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in seven games. While they did lose to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks, Nets fans won't forget how hard KD played.

Now, Durant wants to move on from them. It is underwhelming to see how his run with the team has gone so far. However, the Nets have a choice to just not trade him until they get a decent offer in exchange.

Nets general manager Sean Marks is trying his best to still keep the Nets competitive and not tank. For Kevin Durant, all he has to do is wait until he's comfortable playing again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far