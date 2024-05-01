“The podcast thrives” - Former NBA player says LeBron James could covet JJ Redick as Lakers’ next coach for business motives

Speculation is mounting that the LA Lakers might consider moving on from Darvin Ham. Among various candidates, JJ Redick's name has surfaced prominently in discussions.

Redick, who previously expressed interest in coaching in the NBA, has a connection with Lakers star LeBron James, as they co-host the 'Mind the Game' podcast. During an episode of "Gil’s Arena," former NBA player Rashad McCants highlighted the advantages of choosing Redick for the role.

“JJ and LeBron start a podcast. JJ says he wants to be a coach. LeBron knows Darvin’s a*s and his days are numbered. JJ gets hired by the Lakers. LeBron is still a player. JJ, get to coach LeBron. They bring in Bronnie. The podcast thrives.”

McCants also said that his observations of Redick effectively coaching James are evident in their discussions:

“They talk about the game like, 'yo, you know, this what I would do. LeBron, I’ll give you the ball right here,' and it works.”

Redick's collaboration on a podcast with James is a highlight in the former NBA star’s distinguished career. While he lacks formal coaching experience, the NBA has a precedent of teams appointing less experienced individuals to head coaching positions.

What could JJ Redick's interest in coaching mean for the Lakers?

The former LA Clippers standout recently reaffirmed his aspiration to coach in the NBA during an episode of The Pivot Podcast:

“I have a desire to coach in the NBA. Life is about timing, life is about the right situation. So I can’t say a when, and I can’t say a definite it’s going to happen.”

It remains uncertain if the Lakers will consider Redick's interest, given their potential reservations about selecting another coach without previous head coaching experience.

Notably, while Darvin Ham had experience as an assistant coach, his tenure with the Lakers marked his first role as a head coach. The outcome under Ham's leadership has been less than favorable.

The Lakers endured a clean sweep in the 2023 conference finals and a 4-1 elimination in the first round of this season's playoffs. Additionally, they were forced to participate in the play-in tournament in both seasons. Given these challenges, it seems less probable that the Lakers would take a risk on someone like JJ Redick, who lacks experience even as an assistant coach.