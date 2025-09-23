“The PR team must put out a new lie”: Anthony Edwards furiously mocked by ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard in pointed IG post as row escalated

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard has seemingly mocked the NBA superstar with a new Instagram post. Edwards and Howard have been caught in a legal dispute since October 2024 over the custody of their daughter, Aubri Summers.

Ad

On Monday, Howard, known on Instagram as @little.ms.golden, shared a screenshot of her profile, highlighting the reach of her account. She wrote a message on top of the screenshot, seemingly taking a shot at Anthony Edwards’ PR team.

“Why are my views up? The PR TEAM MUST PUT OUT A NEW LIE,” she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ayesha Howard's Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In August, she shared another screenshot showing 4.8 million profile views. Howard planned to monetize that reach, offering story promotions for $1,500 and main-page promotions for $2,500.

Ad

Trending

Ayesha Howard’s Instagram story from August

With rumored payouts and compensation demands making the rounds on social media almost weekly, the legal row between Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards seems to be far from over.

Ad

Anthony Edwards' ex reportedly sought $500,000 and a public apology from the Timberwolves star

The latest development in Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard's legal battle came in August. Us Weekly reported that Howard had demanded $500,000 in compensation and a public apology from Edwards across social media as conditions for assuming full custody of their daughter.

According to the report, Howard had asked Edwards to retract all "false and defamatory or misleading statements" against her. A month later, Edwards has yet to publicly comment on the situation and is preparing for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

He was recently spotted on a promotional trip to China with his girlfriend, Jeanine Jackson. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was there with Adidas to promote his new signature shoe, which is set to release on Oct. 4.

Edwards was key for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 79 games. He led his team to the conference finals, where they lost to the OKC Thunder in five games.

After a long offseason filled with criticism from the media and legal issues with his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, Edwards will return to the court on Oct. 4 for Minnesota's first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.