“The PR team must put out a new lie”: Anthony Edwards furiously mocked by ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard in pointed IG post as row escalated

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard has seemingly mocked the NBA superstar with a new Instagram post. Edwards and Howard have been caught in a legal dispute since October 2024 over the custody of their daughter, Aubri Summers.
On Monday, Howard, known on Instagram as @little.ms.golden, shared a screenshot of her profile, highlighting the reach of her account. She wrote a message on top of the screenshot, seemingly taking a shot at Anthony Edwards’ PR team.
“Why are my views up? The PR TEAM MUST PUT OUT A NEW LIE,” she wrote.
In August, she shared another screenshot showing 4.8 million profile views. Howard planned to monetize that reach, offering story promotions for $1,500 and main-page promotions for $2,500.
With rumored payouts and compensation demands making the rounds on social media almost weekly, the legal row between Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards seems to be far from over.
Anthony Edwards' ex reportedly sought $500,000 and a public apology from the Timberwolves star
The latest development in Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard's legal battle came in August. Us Weekly reported that Howard had demanded $500,000 in compensation and a public apology from Edwards across social media as conditions for assuming full custody of their daughter.
According to the report, Howard had asked Edwards to retract all "false and defamatory or misleading statements" against her. A month later, Edwards has yet to publicly comment on the situation and is preparing for the 2025-26 season.
He was recently spotted on a promotional trip to China with his girlfriend, Jeanine Jackson. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was there with Adidas to promote his new signature shoe, which is set to release on Oct. 4.
Edwards was key for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 79 games. He led his team to the conference finals, where they lost to the OKC Thunder in five games.
After a long offseason filled with criticism from the media and legal issues with his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, Edwards will return to the court on Oct. 4 for Minnesota's first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.
