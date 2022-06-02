“The pressure to me is more on Curry and Golden State to win the championship that they haven’t won in a couple of years” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo believes the Boston Celtics will win the NBA Finals

NBA Finals commences tonight as the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in California. TV personality Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo picks the Celtics to win the title.

Boston has had one of the toughest runs to the NBA Finals, showing their grit and ability to deliver against all odds. The journey to the finals has been daunting, but they have a chance to win a record 18th title.

On ESPN's First Take, the question of who will win the series was raised as we draw nearer to tip-off. Chris Russo was quick to pick Boston, and he gave his reasons.

"I'm gonna take the Celtics to win in six games.

"I did not like the way they finished in Miami," he explained. "They were awful in Game 6, and they were waiting to lose in Game 7. I have no problem with (Jimmy) Butler taking that three by the way. I have major issues with the way they finished."

He went on to list some of the reasons why he believes the Boston Celtics will put up a tough fight. He also mentioned the difference in pressure felt by the teams going into the Finals. Russo added:

"I think the Celtics, with their size, with their defense, I think they're going to be a little loosier-gooseir in this series because the pressure to me is more on Curry and Golden State to win that championship that they haven't won in a couple of years. I think the layoff is perfect. They go from Sunday night to Thursday night. It's not the next day."

Russo also praised the Celtics for their remarkable run in which they overcame some formidable teams with talented players. He said:

"And I think the fact that the Celtics beat the Nets, who had (Kevin) Durant and (Kyrie) Irving, beat Milwaukee, the defending champions, albeit no (Khris) Middleton, they still won the series in seven games. They won three road games in Miami, a gritty, hard-nosed, tough ball club. I think they are a little better battle-tested."

On the other hand, Chris Russo was quick to downplay the significance of the Warriors' run to the Finals. He said they faced depleted teams and were also on the receiving end of favorable results in other match-ups. He added:

"Golden State, they beat Denver without (Jamal) Murray, they beat (Ja) Morant, who missed the lap in Game 1, and didn't play the last couple of games in that series, and they beat Memphis. And they got the break of all time in my eyes that Dallas did their dirty work by beating Phoenix. SO, from that standpoint, I am going to take the Celtics."

While Boston looks more complete on paper, they will be going up against a Warriors team with finals experience. Regardless of the outcome, fans will surely be treated to an incredible series.

The Boston Celtics are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010

The Boston Celtics celebrates with the Eastern Conference Bob Cousy champions trophy

The last time the Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals was in 2010, led by Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. But they lost that series to Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers

Since then, the franchise has reached the conference finals five times but failed to get over the romp. While reaching the finals is an achievement in itself, winning the title will be record-breaking.

The Celtics are currently tied with the Lakers for the most championships with 17. However, most of those titles came in the 1980s, with only one in the 21st century.

There is much to play for in this series, as both teams have plenty to prove. The Warriors are looking to reassert their dynasty that has dominated the finals since 2015. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will be looking to better their bitter rivals the Lakers by winning one more championship than them.

