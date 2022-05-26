“The pressure is gonna be on Nico Harrison, Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd” - Stephen A. Smith believes there is no questioning the greatness of Luka Doncic, says he doesn’t fold under pressure

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has wowed fans throughout the NBA playoffs, carrying the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

Although Dallas faced a 3-0 series deficit against the daunting Golden State Warriors, Doncic didn't let the odds rattle him. He finished Game 4 with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in an impressive 119-109 victory. Dallas staved off elimination, forcing a Game 5 on Thursday in San Francisco.

While the Mavericks have been one of the playoffs' pleasant surprises, Doncic will need additional reinforcements in future seasons. To capitalize on one of the league's top players, Dallas will need to find Doncic some help.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Friday, analyst Stephen A. Smith said the pressure is on Nico Harrison, Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd to get that help. Harrison is the general manager. Cuban is the owner. Kidd is the coach.

"When Dallas goes home – because I believe they will – nobody is looking at Luka at what he didn't do, because he's been spectacular in these playoffs," Smith said.

"And to be as young as he is and gifted as he is and to have the minimal amount of help that he has and still able to do what he's doing, the pressure is gonna be on Nico Harrison, Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd to get him the assistance that he needs to supplement what he brings to the table."

Smith said Doncic has cemented himself as one of the league's top players.

"As an offensive talent, there's no question about it, he's one of the top players in the league right now already, and he's sensational and he shows up in big moments," Smith said. "He doesn't fold beneath the pressure, and that's what you look for before you classify guys as great."

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks prepare for challenging Game 5

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic's postseason play has been absolutely sensational. It seems as if every year that the Mavericks make the playoffs, Luka takes his game to another level to defy the odds and help Dallas advance.

StatMuse @statmuse Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24:



21 — LeBron James

17 — Kevin Durant

17 — Kobe Bryant

17 — Luka Doncic Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24:21 — LeBron James17 — Kevin Durant17 — Kobe Bryant17 — Luka Doncic https://t.co/6sncy8OMyc

While the Mavericks are massive underdogs to come back against the Warriors, Doncic will do everything in his power to keep the series going. For one of the game's most talented players, the future will be fascinating to see, especially if Dallas can develop its roster.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein