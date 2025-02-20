"The pressure is on Luka" - Insider claims Luka Doncic has eased expectations on LeBron James despite slow start

LeBron James’ newest teammate Luka Doncic has only played three games with the LA Lakers since the Dallas Mavericks traded him for Anthony Davis in a shocking deal on Feb. 1. Considering that Doncic has been pitted to be the next face of LA, NBA insider Brian Windhorst claimed that four-time NBA champion LeBron James is now in a great spot with less pressure.

Ad

Talking to ESPN’s "First Take" on Thursday, Windhorst acknowledged that Doncic has alleviated some pressure from James, despite going through a rocky start in his first three games with the Lakers.

“I actually think that he is in a great spot, because it’s really not about him and while that was a culture shock and something he has not seen coming,” Windhorst said of James.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I know there is pressure on LeBron but this is now about Luka Doncic. The pressure is on Luka,” he added.

Windhorst continued to emphasize that the Lakers are now investing in Doncic as the current and long-term superstar of the franchise as he plays in the shadow of LeBron, who brought the team an NBA title in 2020.

“The Lakers, the number one brand in the entire sporting planet, has put their future and their present on Luka,” he said, before saying that James could not take quite a break from being the biggest star in the team as long as Doncic is his teammate.

Ad

“This is all about Luka. LeBron can take a bit of a break and not have to worry as much as he have in the past,” Windy said.

Doncic has only averaged 14.7 points per game in his first three games with the Lakers so far, resulting in just one win and two losses. He has also struggled to shoot the ball, combining for 16 of 45 from the field.

Ad

In his latest game against the Charlotte Hornets, Doncic finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six turnovers in the Lakers' loss. Meanwhile, James led the Lakers with 26 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.

Luka Doncic gives LeBron James newfound energy with the Lakers

At 40 years old, LeBron James continues to put up impressive performances with the Lakers this season. He said that part of it was because of Doncic, whom he cited as an energizer since his addition to the team.

Ad

“Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, it’s something that has given me energy,” LeBron James said.

“As he continues to get in form, I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we’ll see what happens,” the four-time league MVP added.

The Lakers currently stand at the fifth seed with a 32-21 win-loss record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback