"The problem is you coach" - NBA fans react as Doc Rivers reportedly seeks Giannis Antetokounmpo and $48.7M star's suggestions to improve

Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks are going through a rough patch, dropping five of their last seven games, including back-to-back double-digit defeats to the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors — with the latter loss coming even without Steph Curry on the floor.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Rivers recently held a meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to get their thoughts on how to help turn things around. Both stars, each earning $48.7 million this season, carry the weight of leading Milwaukee to a championship.

"In this meeting, I'm told, was an open forum for both stars to provide input on ways to improve the team," Haynes said. "It was a constructive session with each individual being allowed to share their perspectives."

Fans didn’t hold back their reactions after hearing that Rivers needed his star players’ help to stop the skid.

“The problem is you coach,” one fan said.

“I see we’re already at the point in the season where a Doc Rivers led team falls apart,” another said.

“Rivers is clueless,” another added.

Some fans, however, shifted the blame away from Rivers, saying the Bucks’ roster itself is flawed.

“The roster. You're in an NBA where almost every team has a dynamic scoring guard and you're only option is to defend that player with Kyle Kuzma or Prince. You have too many players that are only valuable if they're scoring,” one said.

“Dame has been almost invisible recently,” another commented.

“Giannis can't play with a ball-dominant point guard. Needs to ditch them for the Warriors,” another added.

Doc Rivers and the Bucks face a challenging road trip ahead

Things won’t get easier for Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks, as they face a demanding stretch with four consecutive games on the road against playoff contenders.

Milwaukee will visit the LA Lakers on Thursday, followed by matchups against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, the Phoenix Suns on Monday and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

After returning home, they’ll get just one day of rest before hosting the New York Knicks on March 28.

As of Wednesday, the Bucks sit at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings, with the potential to climb as high as third or fall as low as eighth depending on how they perform over their final 14 games.

