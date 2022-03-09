“The "problem" with Holmgren is he's a one-of-a-kind prospect, the likes of which we have simply never seen before” - Jonathan Givony on why Chet Holmgren is a polarizing prospect for NBA scouts

Not only are college basketball fans excited about the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and freshman Chet Holmgren, but NBA fans are taking notice as well.

Heading into the season, many thought the 19-year-old would be the favorite to be the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

But a slow start diminished his odds as such a sure-fire bet to become the top prospect. After finding his groove throughout the season, the lengthy big man has removed any doubt from his previous skeptics. He's been one of the most dominant players in college basketball lately.

In a Tuesday article by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the draft analyst described why Holmgren has been so polarizing for scouts, calling him a "one-of-a-kind prospect."

"The 'problem' with Holmgren is he's a one-of-a-kind prospect, the likes of which we have simply never seen before," Givony wrote.

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren impresses

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren has NBA scouts abuzz.

With Chet Holmgren listed at 7-feet, 195 pounds, it's no mystery why some might have a hard time buying into the upside of the thin-framed freshman. But it didn't take long for fans to realize how special Holmgren is. One of the most gifted shot blockers in recent memory, the Gonzaga big man stands out with his advanced defensive ability and overall floor awareness.

Not only does the lengthy freshman have the ability to be a dominant rim protector, but he also has the upside to become a dangerous offensive weapon. He impresses with his ability to stretch the floor and go coast to coast at any moment.

After struggling to find his outside shot at the beginning of the year, Holmgren has started to become dangerous from the outside. He can pull up at any time from NBA range.

With Gonzaga a national title contender, there will be plenty of NBA scouts and basketball fans watching closely to see what the talented freshman can do. In his last 13 games, Holmgren has averaged 15.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. In that span, he shot 62.3%, including 47.1% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga (25-3) plays St. Mary's on Tuesday night in the West Coast Conference Tournament. The program has been in the national spotlight for more than two decades, with five Elite Eight and 11 Sweet Sixteen appearances since 1999. The Bulldogs finished as the national runners-up last season and in 2017.

