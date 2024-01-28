"The Queen's son is horrible" - NBA fans roast Bronny James for subpar 2-pointer in USC's loss to UCLA

Heading into this college basketball season, Bronny James was expected to be one of the most notable players in the NCAA. The son of LA Lakers star LeBron James is now catching a lot of heat following another lackluster performance.

Over the weekend, Bronny and USC took on UCLA. They ended up losing the matchup, and the freshman guard had a game to forget. In 15 minutes of action, Bronny tallied two points and four rebounds while going 0-for-3 from the field.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following this performance, basketball fans were quick to share their thoughts on Bronny James' latest outing. The reception was not positive, as many are starting to label him as an overrated prospect.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bronny James had a late start to the season after his horiffic medical scare over the summer. Through his first 12 games for USC, the son of the NBA star is averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Broony is shooting 36.4% from the field and just 24.2% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James' bold claim about Bronny James starting to backfire

Like every parent, LeBron James wants to see his kids succeed at the highest level. Along with appearing at multiple USC games to cheer on Bronny James, he has been very outspoked about his son's abilities. However, one of his comments is starting to backfire on him.

After winning the In-Season Tournament, the LA Lakers went on a bit of a downward spiral. Following a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month, LeBron was heard saying that he feels his son could start for their team right now.

Expand Tweet

Over the past few years, LeBron has been very open about his son making it to the NBA. He's also stated that it is a goal of his to share the floor with both his sons at the professional level.

LeBron might feel Bronny is ready to compete on a team like the Lakers, but his play for USC says otherwise. Many already had their doubts about Bronny, and his performances are not turning heads in the right way.

Standing at only 6-foot-2, Bronny is considered undersized at the guard position. He makes up for with a good wingspan and athleticism, but it has impacted how he's been viewed as a prospect. Seeing how he is only averaging five points at the college level, LeBron's remark does not look good.

Bronny still has a lot of time to turn things around, but at this moment, his stock is incredibly low. Recent NBA mock drafts don't have him being selected at all.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!