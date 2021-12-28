"The racism is just as real, and just as lethal, in both cases" - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron James' apparent ignorance of the COVID-19 vaccination in the Black community

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has come under immense criticism for a particular post of his on Instagram regarding Covid-19. The post talked about how there is a lot of confusion between Covid-19, cold, and the flu. With a growing number of players in the league testing positive and in isolation, perhaps this post from LeBron James was ill-timed.

Los Angeles Lakers legend and one of the greatest players of all time, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar responded to this post from LeBron James on his site. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talked about how LeBron James needs to be more aware and help promote vaccination in the country. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said:

"While LeBron is a necessary and dynamic voice critical of police brutality against the Black community, he needs to be the same necessary and dynamic advocate with vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now. The racism is just as real—and just as lethal—in both cases."

How far can LeBron James take the Lakers this season?

LeBron James against the Indiana Pacers

LeBron James and the Lakers came into this season with championship aspirations. However, things haven't gone according to plan as the Lakers currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record and find themselves four games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

This is not a position LeBron James and co. wanted to find themselves in as securing home court advantage, at least for the first round, is vital to the team's success. More importantly, avoiding teams like the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference First Round should be paramount.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers have been outscored by 76 points during their 5-game losing streak.



It's the most by which a LeBron James team has ever been outscored in a 5-game span that he played. The Lakers have been outscored by 76 points during their 5-game losing streak.It's the most by which a LeBron James team has ever been outscored in a 5-game span that he played. https://t.co/DxEA3OcdKC

Team chemistry continues to be an issue for LeBron James and co. as many of the players have missed time either through injuries or because of Covid-19. Anthony Davis is set to be sidelined for at least another three weeks as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, hasn't established chemistry with LeBron James on the court.

These are massive problems for head coach Frank Vogel as he continues to operate under a cloud of potential firing if things continue to get worse. Vogel has also experimented with the tactics as he's deployed King James as the center in a bid to surround him with shooters while clearing the pathway to the rim for James to attack.

That said, if anybody can find a way out of this predicament, it's LeBron James and company. They have the talent and the experience. Now all they need to do is showcase it out on the court and get back to winning basketball games. If they do, then there is no doubt that they can go all the way and win the championship this season.

