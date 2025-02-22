"The ramifications will be permanent" - Victor Wembanyama's blood clot issue gets scary hypothetical diagnosis from doctor

On Thursday, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was announced to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. Since then, many have speculated about the center's injury.

In an article posted on Friday, Heat Nation's Jesse Cinquini quoted Miami-based doctor Jesse Morse, who explained on X (formerly Twitter) that Wemby's blood clot might be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor shared NBA insider Shams Charania's post and wrote:

"That’s a blood clot… How much you want to make a bet he received the COVID vaccine?"

In another tweet, the doctor said the COVID virus and its vaccine have long-term effects. He said that it would be permanent.

"The ramifications will be permanent and ubiquitous," Morse wrote. "You might not want to believe it or hear it but if you understand the science, it’s the truth."

Dr. Jesse Morse, who has around 131,000 followers on the social media platform, also listed NBA players who suffered from blood clots. Among them is Miami Heat star Chris Bosh, who fans drew comparisons with Wemby's case. Bosh's career was cut short in 2016 due to a blood clot in his leg.

Victor Wembanyama's diagnosis came following the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities last weekend in San Francisco. The reigning Rookie of the Year appeared in his first All-Star Game. When he returned to San Antonio, the team administered several tests that eventually revealed a form of a blood clot.

Victor Wembanyama receives support from Kevin Durant

Following the Phoenix Suns game against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant shared encouraging words with the center.

"I'm thinking about Vic," Durant said. "I'm sure the whole basketball world is thinking about it right now. But, somebody like that who has a strong mind, strong will... he's going to put his best foot forward every day. I don't even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell."

The two-time NBA champion, who has dealt with several injuries in the past as well, shared some advice with the young star:

"Be patient," Durant said. "Go find some more Legos to put together, read a couple new books, and then, when it's time to get back on the court, lock in."

Per NBA insider Jared Greenberg, the Spurs believe Wembanyama's issue is isolated and expect its star to recover fully in time for the 2025-26 season. San Antonio (24-29) is 12th in the competitive Western Conference and three games behind the final Play-In spot.

