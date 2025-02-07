"The real 22": NBA fans seemingly take a shot at Jimmy Butler after Heat introduce Andrew Wiggins

Jimmy Butler’s time with the Miami Heat — a franchise he led to two NBA Finals appearances — came to a chaotic conclusion, marked by suspensions, a trade request and a public rift with Heat president Pat Riley. The saga finally ended when Butler was traded in a package centered around Andrew Wiggins.

On Thursday, the Heat announced that Wiggins will wear #22, the same number previously worn by Butler.

As the Heat’s social media team welcomed Wiggins, fans didn’t hold back on taking shots at Butler.

“The real 22,” one fan wrote.

“Worn by who? that n***a aint do s**t for us stop it,” another said.

“Nice little dig at Jimmy Buckets as well which I'm sure will get him even more motivated,” another said.

Here’s how other Heat fans responded after the team revealed Andrew Wiggins would wear Jimmy Butler’s old number:

“Let’s gooo wigg keeps his number 🔥🙌🏽,” one said.

“Pat Riley old a** too petty,” another said.

“MAPLE JORDAN BOUT TO BE THE NEXT JORDAN,” another commented.

The Jimmy Butler trade was a five-team deal with multiple moving pieces. The Warriors acquired Butler, and the Heat received Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, P.J. Tucker, Davion Mitchell and a protected 2025 first-round pick from the Warriors.

The Jazz acquired KJ Martin, Josh Richardson, a 2028 second-round pick (Sixers’ pick via the Pistons) and a 2031 second-round pick from the Heat.

The Pistons received Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III and a 2031 second-round pick from the Warriors, and the Raptors acquired PJ Tucker, a 2026 second-round pick from the Heat and cash considerations.

Jimmy Butler to wear #10 with Warriors

Jimmy Butler will rock #10 with the Golden State Warriors.

At his introductory press conference on Thursday, Butler made it clear that winning a championship remains his goal.

“I would like to say that I am a winner,” Butler said (per NBA.com). “I haven’t won ‘it’ but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win ‘it’ — it being a championship.”

Butler declined his 2025-26 player option and signed a two-year, $121-million extension, keeping him in Golden State through 2026-27 — which aligns his contract with Steph Curry’s tenure with the team.

