"The reality is - F**k Drake" - Draymond Green hilariously recalls with JJ Redick when Drake roasted him at the 2017 NBA Awards for starting a podcast

The Golden State Warriors have managed to maintain a four-game winning streak without their power forward Draymond Green. They have secured six wins in their last 10 games without the 6-foot-6 "Dancing Bear."

But when Green's not thrilling with fantastic performances on the court, he dishes quality entertainment in broadcasting.

On JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & the Three," Green was an exclusive guest in a discussion of the NBA, entertainment, podcasting and television. Redick questioned Green about the 2017 NBA Awards. That season, Green won his second championship, led the league in steals and was Defensive Player of the Year.

Green provided an anecdote about Drake, the superstar recording artist who hosted the awards show, took a hilarious poke at "Day-Day." Drake roasted Green by referring to his old podcast as a tough listen. Redick asked if Green expected the joke or knew of the existence of the material.

"I didn't know that joke was coming, Green said. "Honestly, thank God I knew it wasn't that good because it would've totally crushed my feelings if I didn't know it was good. But I had already accepted the fact that it wasn't good.

"But the reality is, fuck Drake. Like, that's my guy, but see on that podcast I was getting interviewed like I wasn't the host. And I think I'm a pretty good interview. So, yeah, fuck Drake."

Draymond Green has been sidelined in the Golden State Warriors' last 10 games due to a disc injury in his lower back. The power forward is scheduled to be re-evaluated Sunday.

But there have been rumors that Green's return could be much longer than anticipated. According to ESPN's Marc Spears, news surrounding the three-time NBA champion's expected return has suggested his return date is uncertain.

“I keep hearing there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, which certainly is a scary thing for Draymond and the Warriors," Spears said. "He’s the heart and soul of this team. The same way we saw with (Rudy) Gobert’s absence and how much it’s hurt the Utah Jazz, I think you’re seeing that with the Warriors right now. They need him on both ends of the court. But it’s very uncertain when Draymond might be back.”

