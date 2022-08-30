"The really great ones start early on; they adopt a habit of training and doing it the right way" - Shannon Sharpe sounds off on LeBron James' offseason workouts

As a new NBA season moves closer, 2022-23 will see LeBron James enter the 20th year of his career.

James has been known to spend lavishly on his health and conditioning, with certain reports estimating the lump sum of his expenditure to be $1.5 million.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe discussed James' offseason workouts, clips of many of which often circulate at this time of the year:

"You've scored 25 points or more for 18 straight seasons, you've done what you've been able to do with consistency and the level at which you've played at because this is how you've always done it.

"This is what the really great ones do. The really great ones start early on, they adopt a habit of training and doing it the right way and they are able to play at a level for an extended period of time.

"The time he puts in the gym – as they say, the lab – this is a normal occurrence to him. This is not new. He's true to this."

In for a penny, in for a pound: LeBron James gears up for his 20th season with the Lakers in search of his fifth ring

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Without many years left in his career, LeBron James is looking to chase down an NBA championship every season at any cost from here on out.

The aftermath of a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Lakers has been an equally disappointing offseason. After Frank Vogel was fired, the Lakers hired Darvin Ham to head the coaching staff in hopes of diagnosing and treating what went so terribly wrong.

Injuries plagued the Lakers plenty last season, with Anthony Davis playing only half the season.

More than injuries, however, it was the lack of fluency and coordination on the team. Their star guard, Russell Westbrook, had perhaps the worst season of his career.

This naturally prompted talks around a trade for Westbrook in the Lakers' front office, but nothing has materialized yet. With their acquisition of Patrick Beverley, it seems more likely that Westbrook won't start for the team at the beginning of the upcoming season.

Besides Beverely, the Lakers haven't made any significant changes to their roster, and none that would put them into contention. If the Lakers cannot surround James with good players, their championship hopes look thinner with each passing season.

