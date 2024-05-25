"The right play maybe to just shoot"- Anthony Edwards admits to playing passive after 0-2 hole in WCF

These Western Conference Finals haven't been the most fond memories for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have now lost two games back-to-back to the Mavericks at home and are now only two games away from a sweep. Considering that the next two game are scheduled to be played in Dallas, the situation doesn't seem favorable for the Wolves as of now.

However, after losing in a close Game two (108-109) Anthony Edwards talked to the media in a post-game interview. He acknowledged both his and his team's mistakes in the last two games.

"I am turning down a lot of shots," Edwards said.

He said that he is making more passes to his open teammates instead of making shots himself. Anthony Edwards showed self-realization, admitting that he may be playing a little too passive in this series.

Edwards said that he has been trying to make the right play- passing the ball to his teammates when they are open but said they he may take a different approach going further in this series.

"Sometimes the right play may be to just shoot it," Edwards said.

Ant-Man also provided an update on his health in the interview. When asked about how he felt in Game 2, the Wolves star assured that he felt great. There were reports of Edwards inhaling oxygen during the game to keep up. However, the star denied the reports claiming that he felt great.

What's next for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves were a force on the hardcourt coming onto the Western Conference finals. They swept the Phoenix Suns and their big three in the first round of the playoffs. After that, they gave the MVP Nikola Jokic and the defending Champions Denver Nuggets a run for their money in the Western Conference semi-finals.

However, since the series against the Mavericks started, the Wolves have been a shell of their former selves. They are unable to assert their dominance on the court in the offensive and their stronghold defense is being crushed by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving abusing mid-range shots. They are now at a 2-0 down in the series and another loss would put them under serious pressure.

Anthony Edwards has not been himself in the first two games of the conference finals. His scoring is comparatively lower than the previous playoff games this season as he is trying to be more of a playmaker. He has averaged 20 points in the series against Stars compared to 27.7 points against the Nuggets and 31 against the Suns.

Ant-Man will have to step up and take charge of racking up points into his own hands if he wants his team to survive a sweep from the Mavs.

Other squad members will also have to step up, support Anthony Edwards, and start making those shots. The Wolves missed quite a lot of shots in Game 2, Naz Reid was exceptional but that was it.

It will be tough to get past their opponents, considering the next two matches are at Dallas' home.