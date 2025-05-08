The Rizzler approves as Jalen Brunson and Knicks take improbable 2-0 series lead vs Celtics

The Rizzler watched New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson play the hero in Game 2 on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Brunson drained two free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining to drag the Knicks to a 91-90 come-from-behind win. The win gave the underdogs an improbable 2-0 series lead against the defending champs.
After the game, the TikTok darling promptly tweeted:
“2-0!! Bing Bong!!”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The nine-year-old Knicks fan could not hold back his excitement after his team rallied to beat the Celtics again at TD Garden in Boston. Like in Game 1, Jalen Brunson and Co. battled back from a 20-point hole to take the series to New York with a two-game lead. Now that the Knicks earned their second improbable win in the series, the X (formerly Twitter) sensation had to give his signature approval.
Born in New Jersey in 2016, Rizzler has been excitedly waiting for the Knicks-Celtics showdown to start. Ahead of Game 1 on Monday, he tweeted:
“Go NY Go NY Go !!”
The Rizzler often goes to Madison Square Garden to watch his favorite NBA team. He could be at courtside when Jalen Brunson and his teammates look to put a stranglehold on the series in Game 3 on Saturday.
The New York Knicks consider The Rizzler one of their biggest and most loyal fans
The Rizzler’s adoration of the New York Knicks is not one-way traffic. The team is just as happy as he supports the players and the franchise. He is such a big part of the team’s fandom that he earned a spot in a celebrity game featuring former Knicks players.
In October 2024, the Knicks shared a photo of the social media favorite and wrote:
“The Rizzler Balls out at MSG”
Over 2 million fans viewed the post, which only emphasized The Rizzler’s drawing power. He played for a few minutes with some Knicks legends like Ama’re Stoudemire and John Starks.
Heading into the All-Star Game in February, the New York Knicks also called on him for a special message:
“Congratulations to Jalen [Brunson] and KAT [Towns] on making the All-Star team. Now that’s approved.”
The Knicks will be happy to get another stamp of approval from The Rizzler if the team wins Game 3 on Saturday.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.