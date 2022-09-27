“The saddest media day I have attended; It felt more like a funeral” - NBA insider gives an an account of the gloomy environment in the Phoenix Suns camp

Considering the current climate in the Phoenix Suns organization, Media Day wouldn't be as fun. However, Marc J. Spears highlighted the degree of the adverse environment.

"I've been covering the NBA since '99, and I've been to a lot of these media days and this was most down or the saddest Media Day that I have ever attended. It felt more like a funeral," Spears said.

"I talked to Deandre Ayton on the side a little bit, and he said that there was a cloud hanging over the franchise. I asked him to expound on that a little more, and he was like he just feels bad for the people."

The Phoenix Suns have gone through a rough couple of weeks. Since the investigative report regarding franchise owner Robert Sarver was made public, the organization has entered a state of disarray. In this regard, members of the organization are still reeling from the report's impact. While changes are underway, not everyone has taken the news well.

Arizona Sports @AZSports



has more:

arizonasports.com/story/3313785/… The Phoenix Suns will be sympathetic toward those affected by Robert Sarver's actions and words while moving forward and improving. @KellanOlson has more: The Phoenix Suns will be sympathetic toward those affected by Robert Sarver's actions and words while moving forward and improving.@KellanOlson has more:arizonasports.com/story/3313785/…

Spears mentioned the ties Deandre Ayton has to the city of Phoenix, having gone to high school and college at the University of Arizona. Given the amount of time he spent connected to the team, Ayton is justified in feeling down about the Suns' situation.

With problems regarding Robert Sarver and other issues, including Jae Crowder's departure, the Phoenix Suns are definitely in flux. However, Spears concluded his report with:

"This is definitely a sad day for the [Phoenix] Suns organization, but sounds like they're hopeful they can move forward after today."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



on the mood at Suns Media Day



"This was the most saddest Media Day that I have ever attended. It felt more like a funeral... Definitely a sad day for the [Phoenix] Suns organization, but sounds like they're hopeful they can move forward." @MarcJSpears on the mood at Suns Media Day "This was the most saddest Media Day that I have ever attended. It felt more like a funeral... Definitely a sad day for the [Phoenix] Suns organization, but sounds like they're hopeful they can move forward."@MarcJSpears on the mood at Suns Media Dayhttps://t.co/l3MwBNA9YD

While the team remains hopeful for the future, the organization remains at risk of a downward spiral. Phoenix must gather its bearings with the team's future at stake.

The Phoenix Suns will remain a playoff team next season

Although the situation suggests that the Suns are in a complete spiral, the team will remain competitive in the Western Conference. While the start of the season may be difficult, the Suns have the pieces to adapt to the adversity.

With Chris Paul and Devin Booker leading the Suns, the team still boasts a talented roster featuring Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Additionally, Cam Johnson's development will offer the team significant flexibility.

The Bright Side @BrightSideSun Cam Johnson on benefiting from Jae’s potential departure, “I’m excited for every season, I’m excited for every opportunity.” Cam Johnson on benefiting from Jae’s potential departure, “I’m excited for every season, I’m excited for every opportunity.” https://t.co/mnhOr8CL07

Johnson's development and rise come at the cost of Jae Crowder's departure. With reports of the franchise and Crowder mutually agreeing upon facilitating a trade, the Suns will lose out on a key player.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. es.pn/3LJuHpI Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. es.pn/3LJuHpI

The Phoenix Suns will continue to be playoff contenders, if not championship contenders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far