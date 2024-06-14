"The scripts came in" - Paul Pierce comically dishes 'NBA's script' on Celtics vs Mavericks Finals

The Celtics vs Mavericks duel might be coming to an end tonight. C's legend Paul Pierce used a famous joke in major American sports leagues to predict the result of Game 4 of the Celtics-Mavericks Finals.

During today's episode of The Truth Lounge, Pierce welcomed Jason Crowe and previewed tonight's elimination game using the 'script' joke.

"Let me tell you what the script says. I got the scriptwriters. The scripts came in," Pierce said. "It's just in from the NBA. Celtics in four. Oh! They got a flight to Vegas after the game. They're going to the Gervonta [Davis] fight Saturday night in Vegas. Sunday, they fly home. Parade on Thursday. Oh, okay. Scriptwriters don't lie. bro. We know what it is."

This script joke started in February 2023 when former NFL running back Arian Foster claimed that the league was rigged, adding that when players practiced, they practiced the script for games.

"That’s what practice was about," Foster said. "It was about practicing the script. This is what goes on, this is what we have to do. It’s like we know what’s going to happen, but you still gotta put on a show."

This joke transcended the NFL and some NBA players even 'adopted' this idea. Pierce, a member of the last Celtics team that won the NBA championship, used it in a notable fashion, predicting a finals win for his beloved squad.

Jayson Tatum speaks on lengthy hug with Jaylen Brown after Celtics vs Mavericks Game 3

The Boston Celtics entered hostile territory on Wednesday, visiting the Mavericks at home, with the crowd at American Airlines Center trying hard to get under the Celtics players' skins.

Following the 106-99 win in Game 3, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown embraced. Talking about this moment, the forward explained that he told his co-star he was proud of him.

This Celtics vs Mavericks series will finish tonight if the Mavericks play the same way they've played in the first three matchups. Luka Doncic isn't giving up on this series yet, which can be helpful for his squad.

"It's not over till it's over. We just gotta believe," Doncic said after Game 3.

As much as Doncic wants to win, history shows that nobody has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit.