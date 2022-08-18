"The second they move Kevin Durant is the second they are no longer nationally relevant" - NBA analyst reacts to league taking away marquee games from Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in a bit of a predicament ahead of next season. The team could potentially lose Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the offseason. Durant has been clear about his demand for a trade. Meanwhile, Irving has been linked with the LA Lakers throughout the summer.

Amidst all of the controversy surrounding the Nets, the NBA released fixtures for the 202-23 season. To their disappointment, they will not be playing on Christmas Day, which is one of the biggest nights of the season. The Brooklyn Nets were part of the Christmas Day schedule for the last two seasons.

However, with clouds of uncertainty looming around them, the league decided not to include their game on the auspicious day next season.

NBA analyst Nick Friedell believes that with Kevin Durant's exit, the team would lose its relevancy in the league. Speaking about the same on NBA Today, he said:

"It tells me that Brooklyn is no longer a marquee team. Kevin Durant is one of the biggest stars in the game, Christmas is made to put the biggest stars on the biggest platform possible. But the Nets are nowhere to be found.

"The second they move Kevin, is the second they are no longer nationally relevant. The league knows it, Brooklyn knows it. Everybody is in a holding pattern waiting to see what's gonna happen with this Durant deal and what may happen down the line with Kyrie. But for the time being, the Nets are one of the other teams now, not a star."

The Brooklyn Nets' biggest positive is the return of Ben Simmons. The Australian has been putting in work in the offseason to be at his best next season. With him on the side, they can certainly compete, but it is highly unlikely that they could prosper in the playoffs.

Will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season?

The Brooklyn Nets will want all of their stars back for next season. With just over a month left in training camp, Kevin Durant is pushing for a move away. But the team is adamant about getting a monumental deal in exchange for him.

Reports also indicate that a decision on Kyrie Irving would only be made after they come to a conclusion on the KD conundrum.

The Brooklyn Nets' demands have made it tough for any team to make a move for Durant. No franchise is believed to be even close to signing the two-time champion. Looking at the situation, Kevin Durant may still be in Brooklyn at the start of training camp.

KD could sit out of training camp to force his way out of the team. If he doesn't do anything of that sort, the Brooklyn Nets will have a healthy team at the start of training camp. Once that happens, they could speak with Durant and figure out a way to make things work.

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Ex Teammate Of KD Matt Barnes says Kevin Durant will show up & play Basketball regardless of the Issues in The Organization. Thoughts?? Ex Teammate Of KD Matt Barnes says Kevin Durant will show up & play Basketball regardless of the Issues in The Organization. Thoughts?? https://t.co/uTV1l2kyHZ

Whether all of this happens or not is something only time will tell, but if it does, the Nets can avoid a toxic environment. Keeping aside all of the controversies, they have a stellar team and can be strong favorites to win it all.

