The secret sauce behind Jaden McDaniels’ playoff performance against LeBron James and the Lakers revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big statement in the first game of the series. They went to the LA Lakers' house and took them down 117-95 on Saturday night to steal homecourt advantage.
Of course, all eyes were set on Anthony Edwards, and rightfully so, but Chris Finch's team actually rallied behind an unsung hero to pull this off.
Jaden McDaniels dominated with 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out two assists, had one steal and was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the line while guarding LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
After the game, one fan asked his girlfriend, Allison Audrey, what she had given him for dinner before the game.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Im going to say this one more time… 2 a days ALL season, since September," she said with a laughing face emoji.
McDaniels can be an X-Factor not only in this series but in the whole playoffs if they move on, especially with defenses focusing on trying to stop Edwards.
Jaden McDaniels gives the Lakers a piece of advice
Jaden McDaniels has always been known for his defensive prowess, but he was mostly a non-factor on offense when his 3-point shot wasn't falling or he just settled for long-range shots.
This time, however, he made the most of his matchups, especially with the Lakers going small for most of the game. Following the win, he inadvertently gave JJ Redick a tip for an in-series adjustment:
“I just noticed at certain times when they had no rim protector in the game, when Jaxson Hayes is not on the court, I’m the tallest person out there,” McDaniels said. “I don’t think no one can really rim protect me because Jaxson Hayes wasn’t on the court.”
McDaniels' blend of size, athleticism and quick burst makes him a big problem when he drives.
This series is expected to go the distance. Only one win separated both teams in the regular season, and now that the Timberwolves have successfully stolen homecourt advantage, it will be up to Redick to hit the drawing board and figure out the best way to neutralize McDaniels' impact.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.