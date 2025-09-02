"The Serbian Pitbull" - NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic humming along to party anthem from EuroBasket bench

With his jaw-dropping passes and unorthodox jumpers, Nikola Jokic commands the attention of NBA fans with little effort. There are times, though, when the Denver Nuggets superstar gains internet fame for reasons aside from his excellent play.In a video clip uploaded Monday on social media, Jokic can be seen singing rap star Pitbull's &quot;Don't Stop the Party&quot; during a EuroBasket 2025 game.Jokic's candid moment drew some hilarious responses from netizens.&quot;Some say Nikola is the Serbian Pitbull,&quot; one fan commented on reddit.&quot;Mr. Opštepoznat,&quot; another fan commented, perhaps trying to play up Pitbull's &quot;Mr. Worldwide&quot; moniker.Fans on reddit are having a blast with Nikola Jokic's viral moment. Credit: NBA/reddit&quot;He's getting in the mood for Wednesday's game,&quot; another fan tweeted.Marilyn @mariademo131706LINKHe's getting in the mood for Wednesday's game 😉Tutski @tutskimi1907LINKCAN’T WAIT.. Who is gonna dance on Wednesday… Joker or Jester?Love_4_Crypto @love_4_cryptoLINKHe is just taking a break, has no motivation to play hard vs weak teams.SlimO @SlimObxLINKIl s'en bat vraiment les couilles🤣🤣The clip shows Jokic catching a breather on the bench during Serbia's preliminary round matchup with the Czech Republic. At the end of the game, the Joker and his teammates celebrated their fourth consecutive win in Group A action as they came away with the 82-60 victory.In this matchup, Serbia raced off to a 27-5 start in the first quarter and never looked back. Jokic, who started the game, finished with six points, seven rebounds, and four assists in just 18 minutes of play.This win allows Serbia to keep in step with Turkey, which also has an unblemished 4-0 record. The two powerhouse teams, which have both clinched a spot in the round of 16, are set for an epic showdown on Thursday.&quot;Can you name another player who could’ve won MVP five years?&quot;: Nikola Jokic's ex-teammate makes a GOAT case for Serbian centerEven as EuroBasket action is raging, an ex-teammate of Jokic is making the claim that the Serbian center is the greatest NBA player of all time.In a recent livestream on Twitch, former Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. based his argument on Jokic's dominance in the MVP conversation.&quot;The reason I say that is because he could have won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player who could’ve won MVP five years?&quot; Porter said on the livestream.NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKMichael Porter Jr. says Nikola Jokić is the greatest player of all time: “The reason I say that is because he could have won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player who could’ve won MVP five years?”Ironically, Porter won the 2023 NBA championship alongside Jokic in a year when the 6-foot-11 playmaker did not win the regular season MVP award. Jokic, of course, bagged the Finals MVP trophy at the end of that season. Now, Porter will have to find ways to win without Jokic, as MPJ was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets this past July.