“The other side of the coin is I think that we’ve now been overrated” - Boston Celtics co-owner believes team is overrated, mentions he is okay with luxury tax spending

The Boston Celtics made an impressive run in the playoffs last season. However, with a loss in the NBA Finals, Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck expressed his expectations for the team next season.

The Boston Celtics emerged as one of the most promising young teams towards the second half of last season. They finished in second place in the East and dominated in the playoffs as well.

The Celtics recovered from losses quickly and came away with spectacular wins in the playoffs. Unfortunately, they came up short against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Fans were understandably disappointed with the result. However, Wyc Grousbeck didn't hold back on expressing his thoughts on the team. In an interview with The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, Grousbeck said:

"I really loved being part of the Celtics throughout that run (to the Finals). The other side of the coin is I think that we’ve now been overrated.

"We were a finalist and two wins away from winning it, but when you look back, Brooklyn was a tough series, and then we had to go seven games (vs. Milwaukee and Miami). Then we lost (vs. Golden State). So, we’re not a hands-down team to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. I think we’re a quality team."

After an impressive run last season, Grousbeck seems to be underplaying the team's potential for next season. Given the talent available on the roster, many of them will return battle-hardened for next year.

Additionally, Grousbeck has also signaled that the organization has given president Brad Stevens the "green light" to bolster the roster. This could mean going deep into luxury tax territory. On this, Grousbeck added:

"I think we’re spending about $200 million on the roster this year, and Brad has the green light to spend more. We’re in the mode right now of completely adding on. Are you going to trade future draft picks and young players under 30? Hopefully not. But money is not a consideration whatsoever, and this roster shows that."

By adding Malcolm Brogdon to an already talented roster, the Boston Celtics will certainly be viewed as one of the favorites for next season.

The Boston Celtics have the team to win it all

Boston Celtics team introduction during the 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have been involved in a fair degree of offseason drama. However, with the dust settling after rumors surrounding Kevin Durant, the Celtics continue to look like one of the most impressive teams in the league.

Served by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston have a solid young pair leading the side. While concerns regarding their ability to play together remain, the Celtics showed flashes of the two playing well together.

Meanwhile, Boston ended last season with the best defensive rating in the league. Anchored by reigning DPOY Marcus Smart on the perimeter and Robert Williams on the inside, the Celtics are a difficult team to beat.

Although Danilo Gallinari's injury poses some issues for the team ahead of the season, the Celtics are still a formidable unit. With some experience under their belt as well, the team has the required tools to win it all.

