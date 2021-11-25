"The silencer! Man, I love this game!" - LeBron James makes emphatic post on Instagram, brings back the 'silencer' celebration during LA Lakers' win vs Indiana Pacers

LeBron James yet again silenced his critics with a special performance against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The King put up 39 points in the game and after pulling up deep from three in overtime, he did 'The Silencer celebration'. LeBron scored 31 points in regulation and then went on to shoot two stellar three-pointers and a fadeaway two in overtime to lead the Lakers to a win.

Throughout the season, many have counted LeBron James out as he has missed several games due to injuries. This performance was an indication to all of his critics that he is still one of the best in the game. After putting up an incredible performance, James posted a picture on Instagram, which he captioned as:

"The Silencer Man! I love this game!"

LeBron James looked red hot from the tip-off. After the incident with Isaiah Stewart, many in the media came out and said that the 4 time NBA champion was not feared by today's players. However, if he continues putting up performances like these, the league is going to be in trouble as once LeBron gets going, it will be very tough to stop him. Speaking more about his performance on the night and pulling out the celebration, LeBron James said in his post-game interview that:

"Absolutely... you know playing a game with a lot of joy, a lot of passion, you know just excitement to be able to play the game at this level still in my career and to know that my teammates look for me to lead them , you know I take that with a lot of responsibilities. So, that's just a byproduct of it."

LeBron James' 39 point performance helps the LA Lakers to an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

The LA Lakers came into the game after a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks. With a win very essential for them, the Lakers looked determined right from the tip-off. But the Pacers were locked in the game, giving their best throughout the first two quarters and walked into halftime with a 6 point lead.

Throughout the season, the Lakers were known to lose their way in the third quarter. However, with LeBron James back, that did not happen. The Purple and Gold scored 22 points in the third quarter as compared to 18 scored by the Pacers. They looked sharp in the fourth as well. But with only three points separating the two teams, Chris Duarte decided to take control as he pulled off an unbelievable three-point shot with 6 seconds to play.

Duarte's brilliance took the game into overtime, but that was when LeBron James took over. He scored two big 3's to add pressure on the Pacers and Russell Westbrook chipped in with a bank shot that helped the Lakers take the win.

The victory helped the Lakers finish their five-game road trip with 2 wins and 3 losses. They currently hold a 10-10 record for the season. With LeBron James back, the Lakers have found some sort of positivity. The team needs to get their consistency back soon, as the Western Conference is stacked and if the Lakers want to finish in the Top 4, they will have to rack up some more wins under their belt. Their next game is against the Sacramento Kings at home. LeBron James will be hoping to put up another big performance there and help the team to their eleventh win of the season.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra