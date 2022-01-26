"The most skilled big-man this game has ever seen" – Kendrick Perkins with high praise for a potential NBA MVP candidate

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have started to make some noise, and former NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins has noticed.

The team has won seven of its last 10 games and has climbed up the ranks in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are in sixth place but remain within striking distance of reaching fourth quickly.

One of the major reasons for the 76ers' strong stretch has been the play of superstar big man Joel Embiid. A true force when he's rolling, Embiid has been one of the most impressive players in the league lately.

In his last five games, the center averaged 38.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 57.4%, including 47.1% from 3-point range.

On ESPN's "Swagu & Perk" show Tuesday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins gave Embiid a glowing endorsement:

"When it comes to skills offensively ... Joel Embiid is the most skilled big-man this game has ever seen ... period."

Kendrick Perkins praising the play of Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have found their groove, and Joel Embiid continues to be the engine behind the team's strong performances.

Kendrick Perkins brought up some good points, as the superstar center has the skills to be one of the most dominant forces in the league when he's rolling.

Perkins was a defensive-minded big man with experience guarding some of the game's top talents. His belief is backed up by recent results, as Embiid was recently named one of the NBA's players of the week.

While Embiid has opened eyes with his production over the last week, he's been taking his game to another level over the last several weeks. Embiid is averaging 34.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in his last 14 games. During that stretch, he's shot 56.4% from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the line.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



interrupting your Chiefs/Bills timeline to give you tonight's



presented by 38 PTS | 12 REB | 6 ASTinterrupting your Chiefs/Bills timeline to give you tonight's @JoelEmbiid highlight reel.presented by @PALottery 38 PTS | 12 REB | 6 ASTinterrupting your Chiefs/Bills timeline to give you tonight's @JoelEmbiid highlight reel. 🎥 presented by @PALottery https://t.co/DY1g7MMIb7

It's going to be fascinating to see if Embiid can keep up this production. If he can be the reason the Philadelphia 76ers reach the top in the Eastern Conference, there's a chance his case to be named MVP could get stronger.

Also Read Article Continues below

Philadelphia chose Embiid out of Kansas as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. A foot injury sidelined him for his first two seasons. He has been an All-Star in each of the past four seasons.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein