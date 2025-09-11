"The most skilled era of basketball" - Steph Curry highlights major change that he is seen in NBA during his 17-year career

Steph Curry believes the NBA is currently in the most skilled era in its history. He recently backed this claim by pointing to the fact that players in the league, regardless of their position, can now shoot from long range.During an appearance on “Today 3rd Hour” on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors star revealed that his goal is to take the league to greater heights. He suggested that his three-point shooting helped revolutionize the game, with every player now viewing the three-point differently.&quot;You want to leave the league in a better place than when you found it,” Curry said. “I think, just the way you see the skill level right now, the range that has kind of taken over. You got guys shooting threes all over the court, just from 1 to 5 to all the way down to the roster. I think this is the most skilled era of basketball history.”When Steph Curry entered the league in 2009, teams were taking about 18 three-pointers per game on average. That number slowly climbed over the next few years, but everything changed once Curry proved just how effective long-range shooting could be. During his MVP years, he was putting up more than 11 threes per game. The rest of the league took notice and soon the average climbed to around 26 attempts per night.Teams are now shooting more threes than ever before, averaging nearly 38 attempts a game during the 2024-2025 season. Curry’s impact is clear, with players at every position confident enough to pull up from deep. This season even made history, as Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, and Curry became the first trio ever to each make over 300 three-pointers in a single year.Steph Curry gets challenged to a duel on the golf course by Carlos AlcarazSteph Curry was spotted at Flushing Meadows with his wife, Ayesha, watching the 2025 US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. From his animated reactions, it was clear he enjoyed the high-level battle between the top two players in the world.But that wasn’t his last tennis-related moment. On Monday, “Today” hosted the 2025 US Open champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka. Both players were asked to write letters to Curry, who was scheduled to appear on the show later in the week. When Curry finally appeared, he unveiled the letters and read them aloud.&quot;Let's set up a golf round. I'll give you some strokes, ”from Carlos Alcaraz,” Curry read Alcaraz’s note. “That's pretty good from the US Open champ. He's got game!&quot;Throughout the US Open, Alcaraz celebrated wins with a golf swing gesture. During his days off, he teamed up with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and took on pro golfer Sergio Garcia.Steph Curry, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of the best golfers in the NBA and boasts a +2.2 handicap. A golf match between these two superstar athletes would thoroughly entertain both fan bases.