"The sky is the limit ... I don't know how long he can do it, but I wouldn't even venture to guess" - Stephen Curry's college coach comments after GSW star scores 40 points vs the Chicago Bulls

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, and the Golden State Warriors guard is still in his prime. Many wonder how long he will continue with his impeccable shooting stroke, but the 33-year-old does not look like he will be slowing down anytime soon.

The Warriors-Chicago Bulls game was an absolute delight to watch as the best team in the league hosted the most exciting team at Chase Center. Stephen Curry's Warriors came out on top and extended their run to 11-1.

When asked about Stephen Curry's longevity, the All-Star guard's former college coach, Bob McKillop, said:

"He bounces around like a young kid. I would never prejudge what Stephen Curry can do. The sky is the limit... I don't know how long he can do it, but I wouldn't even venture to guess."

Stephen Curry went and dropped 40 points against the Chicago Bulls, knocking down nine three-pointers along the way.

The former coach, who was in town because his Davidson Wildcats were squaring off against the University of San Francisco, further stated:

"He had this mysterious innocence about him, but he was an assassin with the basketball," McKillop said. "I recall countless times where he'd be shooting a three-pointer and the guard was nowhere near defending him. I'd turn to the bench and say, 'Don't they know that's Steph Curry?' He answered that question so many times. And I see him do things now with the Warriors, and it doesn't surprise me."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also knows to never lose confidence in Stephen Curry, regardless of how poorly he starts a game. McKillop spoke on Kerr knowing his ability and is never surprised.

"As much as it doesn't surprise us, it energizes us. It validates, affirms everything we have known about him," he said.

How has Stephen Curry performed so far in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Golden State Warriors are 11-1 in the league so far, and that should tell you something about how Stephen Curry has performed. The 2021 scoring champ has started the new season on an incredibly high note, averaging 28.4, 6.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen's three-point record and has now scored the most three-pointers in NBA history. Allen registered a total of 3,358 made three-pointers (regular season and playoffs), but Curry bettered his record in the game against the Bulls. It is doubly impressive because he hit Allen's mark with fewer games played, 585 to be precise.

Although Allen still holds the record for most three-pointers made in the regular season with 2,973, Stephen Curry is on course to surpass that also. Twelve games into the new season, he has already knocked down 64 three-pointers. But he needs 78 more to better Allen's record.

