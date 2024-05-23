"The standard can't be LeBron James Jr" - NBA insider predicts Bronny James securing spot on a team despite rocky NCAA career

Despite not being projected to go in the first round, let alone in the lottery, Bronny James still has plenty of eyes on him. One of the reasons, if not the only reason, that this is happening is because many believe where he lands in the draft will determine where his father, LeBron James, will land.

Through all the attention that Bronny is receiving, his future remains unclear. Many analysts and scouts feel that the 19-year-old underperformed in his single season at USC, which could lead to him going undrafted. However, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst thinks he will land on an NBA roster.

As per Windhorst on EPNS's First Take, Bronny impressed plenty of front offices, especially with what he showed scouts in recent weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He will get drafted, probably in the second round," Windhorst said about Bronny James. "Because of his last name, yes, and because the teams say that he's a good guy to have around. He's not gonna be pretentious, he's not gonna expect things. They've been very impressed with him and it's also possible he might get drafted because a team is making a strategy move.

"Whether they're trying to get LeBron's attention or they're trying to do something else, all of those things are possible. I think Bronny is performing well, I think the standard cannot be LeBron James Jr., that the standard has to be Bronny."

Expand Tweet

In his lone season at USC, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His numbers were quite underwhelming which led to his less than ideal draft projection. However, many scouts have taken into account the cardiac arrest he suffered prior to the start of his college season.

The opinion on him started to turn around throughout the draft combine as he proved that he showed flashes of his NBA potential.

Bronny James is projected to go 54th in ESPN's latest mock draft

Bronny James has become a divisive figure since announcing that he was entering the 2024 NBA draft. Many believed he was not worthy of being drafted into the NBA due to his lackluster season at USC. Several of those people also believe that he is only receiving attention because he happens to be the son of the LA Lakers star, LeBron James.

However, those who believed in him cited his potential, especially his defensive acumen. They have also viewed his health scare as a reason he underperformed.

For a long time, his struggles in college have resulted in him being outside the 58 players projected to be drafted. He still received an invite to the draft combine, which also rubbed some fans the wrong way.

It all worked out for him regardless of how fans feel about him being invited to the combine. He climbed into the top 58 after his performance in the combine and speaking with teams and the media.

According to ESPN, Bronny James is projected to go 54th in the draft. While it isn't a high projection, it is certainly an improvement over projected to go undrafted. That pick belongs to the Boston Celtics unless they trade it away.