  • "The story writes itself" - Myles Turner joins Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton in trolling Knicks with hilarious IG post

"The story writes itself" - Myles Turner joins Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton in trolling Knicks with hilarious IG post

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Jun 02, 2025 01:23 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Myles Turner celebrated the Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals win on social media. The Pacers beat the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 on Saturday to advance to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Indiana is set to face off against the best team in the league this season, the OKC Thunder.

Similarly to Tyrese Haliburton, Turner's celebratory post on Instagram was also mixed with a jibe at the Knicks.

"The Story Writes Itself," Turner captioned on Instagram.
As for Haliburton, he flexed the Pacers' achievement on Instagram after beating the Knicks. Hali uploaded a video featuring how mean Knicks fans were towards a Pacers fan and how they overconfidently claimed they'd beat Indiana in the ECF.

"‘cers in 6," Haliburton captioned on his Instagram post.
Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton make their first NBA Finals trip

For the first time in their careers, Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton are headed to the NBA Finals. This is a good opportunity for Haliburton as he now has the chance to win his first NBA title fresh from winning an Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Turner, the Pacers' big man, has been playing for the team since 2015. To be able to finally go all the way in the playoffs after spending 10 years with the team must be a fulfilling feeling.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Turner averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks throughout six games. As for Haliburton, he could've been named the ECF MVP with his performance as he averaged 21.0 ppg, 10.5 apg, 6.0 rpg and 2.5 spg.

With the Pacers set to face off against the OKC Thunder in the finals, they now have to prepare for the wrath of the reigning 2024-25 season MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
