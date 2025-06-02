"The story writes itself" - Myles Turner joins Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton in trolling Knicks with hilarious IG post

Myles Turner celebrated the Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals win on social media. The Pacers beat the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 on Saturday to advance to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Indiana is set to face off against the best team in the league this season, the OKC Thunder.

Ad

Similarly to Tyrese Haliburton, Turner's celebratory post on Instagram was also mixed with a jibe at the Knicks.

"The Story Writes Itself," Turner captioned on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As for Haliburton, he flexed the Pacers' achievement on Instagram after beating the Knicks. Hali uploaded a video featuring how mean Knicks fans were towards a Pacers fan and how they overconfidently claimed they'd beat Indiana in the ECF.

"‘cers in 6," Haliburton captioned on his Instagram post.

Ad

Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton make their first NBA Finals trip

For the first time in their careers, Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton are headed to the NBA Finals. This is a good opportunity for Haliburton as he now has the chance to win his first NBA title fresh from winning an Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Turner, the Pacers' big man, has been playing for the team since 2015. To be able to finally go all the way in the playoffs after spending 10 years with the team must be a fulfilling feeling.

Ad

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Turner averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks throughout six games. As for Haliburton, he could've been named the ECF MVP with his performance as he averaged 21.0 ppg, 10.5 apg, 6.0 rpg and 2.5 spg.

With the Pacers set to face off against the OKC Thunder in the finals, they now have to prepare for the wrath of the reigning 2024-25 season MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More