“The streets call that boy ‘The King.’ You can’t get that s**t if you ain’t earn that” - Rick Ross believes watching LeBron James taking it to another level in basketball has connected with this generation

Since his journey into the NBA, LeBron James has been nothing short of inspirational, blazing a new path for the next generation. With a very rich catalog of awards, the LA Lakers forward has led an illustrious career.

James hosted the latest episode of his barbershop talk show, "The Shop," alongside his partner, Maverick Carter. On the latest episode, multiple award-winning rappers Rick Ross and Gunna, WNBA player A'Ja Wilson and businessman Steve Stoute were guests.

Ross spoke about James' impact on people and how long he hopes James will stay on the court before retiring. Ross said that King James was still needed and that he was the epitome of motivation for a lot of people. He also remarked that the singular fact that he's been called "The King" is no small feat.

"The streets need him," Ross said. "We need that motivation. We need that inspiration. You know, the streets call that boy 'The King.' You can't get that shit if you ain't earn that."

LeBron James of the LA Lakers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 21 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Being 37 years of age did not deter the four-time NBA champion from putting on a show all season long. While he was on the court, he was electric and extraordinary in every game, performing brilliantly as an individual, despite his team's 31-49 mark.

Gunna agreed with Rick Ross and shared that LBJ must remain on the court, whether as a player or as a coach.

"He can't leave the court," Gunna said. "If he leaves from playing basketball, he better be coaching, right? 'Cause we need him on the court at all times."

Ross also shared that watching James grow and do everything he's been able to do has connected deeply with this generation.

"We watched the process of becoming not just an excellent B-ball player, but just taking it to another level. And one of us. And that shit connected with this generation."

