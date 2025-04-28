"The Sun will come up tomorrow": Austin Reaves reacts to Lakers' 3-1 deficit after tough Game 4 loss

Austin Reaves remains optimistic despite being down 3-1 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The LA Lakers took a heartbreaking 116-113 loss on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Ad

Throughout the game, it seemed that the Lakers had the win in their hands. They wrapped the third period with a 10-point lead. However, in the final quarter, LA only scored 19 points, which resulted in Minnesota catching up.

With the Timberwolves now only needing one more win to advance to the semi-finals, it seems that all hope is lost for the Lakers. However, Reaves refuses to give up. When asked about how he felt about being down 3-1, AR had nothing but words of encouragement for his team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan account on X, Lakers Nation, tweeted Austin Reaves' thoughts on the deficit on Sunday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Anytime you have an opportunity to lace them up and play again, you're not out of it... The sun will come up tomorrow and we still got another day to fight."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Game 5 will be held in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, which means the Purple and Gold will have home-court advantage.

Austin Reaves' inconsistent performance in Game 4

The LA Lakers had the opportunity to tie the series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. However, the Lakers failed to remain consistent on offense and blew their lead in the fourth quarter, which resulted in the Timberwolves securing a 3-1 series advantage.

Ad

Austin Reaves was a volatile player for the Lakers on Sunday. During the first half of Game 4, Reaves went scoreless and failed to significantly contribute to his team. However, in the third quarter, Reaves finally came alive and scored 11 points. This resulted in the Lakers gaining a huge lead coming into the final period.

Unfortunately, the Purple and Gold failed to find their rhythm on offense in the fourth quarter. Reaves had the opportunity to tie the game in the final possession of the game but failed to drill the 3-point shot. Had he made that shot, AR would've sent the game to overtime, and maybe LA would've regrouped to tie the series 2-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More