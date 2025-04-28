"The Sun will come up tomorrow": Austin Reaves reacts to Lakers' 3-1 deficit after tough Game 4 loss

Austin Reaves remains optimistic despite being down 3-1 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The LA Lakers took a heartbreaking 116-113 loss on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Throughout the game, it seemed that the Lakers had the win in their hands. They wrapped the third period with a 10-point lead. However, in the final quarter, LA only scored 19 points, which resulted in Minnesota catching up.
With the Timberwolves now only needing one more win to advance to the semi-finals, it seems that all hope is lost for the Lakers. However, Reaves refuses to give up. When asked about how he felt about being down 3-1, AR had nothing but words of encouragement for his team.
A fan account on X, Lakers Nation, tweeted Austin Reaves' thoughts on the deficit on Sunday.
"Anytime you have an opportunity to lace them up and play again, you're not out of it... The sun will come up tomorrow and we still got another day to fight."
Game 5 will be held in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, which means the Purple and Gold will have home-court advantage.
Austin Reaves' inconsistent performance in Game 4
The LA Lakers had the opportunity to tie the series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. However, the Lakers failed to remain consistent on offense and blew their lead in the fourth quarter, which resulted in the Timberwolves securing a 3-1 series advantage.
Austin Reaves was a volatile player for the Lakers on Sunday. During the first half of Game 4, Reaves went scoreless and failed to significantly contribute to his team. However, in the third quarter, Reaves finally came alive and scored 11 points. This resulted in the Lakers gaining a huge lead coming into the final period.
Unfortunately, the Purple and Gold failed to find their rhythm on offense in the fourth quarter. Reaves had the opportunity to tie the game in the final possession of the game but failed to drill the 3-point shot. Had he made that shot, AR would've sent the game to overtime, and maybe LA would've regrouped to tie the series 2-2.
