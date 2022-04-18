“The Suns gonna whoop these boys, plain & simple" - Charles Barkley gives out one of his first 'guarantees' as Phoenix Suns demolish Pelicans in Game 1

Phoenix Suns legend and 'NBAonTNT' panel member Charles Barkley was quick to engage in conversation regarding his thoughts following his former team's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The former Suns power forward gave his patented 'guarantee' that the Phoenix Suns would cruise past the Pelicans in the first round of the Western Conference in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Barkley said:

"Sometimes, you got all these fools on television...Listen. The Suns are going to beat the Pelicans"

This comes following Phoenix's comfortable victory over New Orleans that saw the Suns beat eighth seed Pelicans 110-99, in what was a mouth-watering duel between the two teams.

"Chuck" went on to add:

"You always think you got a chance to win, but I dont care who wins, the Suns are going to whoop these boys"

The legend of Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan in action

For many, Barkley is merely a member of the 'NBAonTNT' panel. However, this man is one of the greatest players to play the game of basketball.

An All-American power forward at Auburn University, Barkley was drafted as a junior by the Philadelphia 76ers with the fifth pick of the 1984 NBA draft.

Following an eight-year stint in Philadelphia, which oversaw numerous accomplishments and a substantial number of records being broken, 'Sir Charles' was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 1992.

Charles Barkley won his only 'MVP' following a ludicrous regular season with the Suns. He averaged 25.6 points on .520 shooting, 12.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.1 assists per game, leading the Suns to an NBA best 62–20 record.

His accolades have earned him the right to critique players and teams in the NBA today.

Phoenix Suns: Destiny fulfilled?

The Phoenix Suns paying heed to head coach Monty Williams' instructions

The Phoenix Suns are currently the best team in the NBA. Sitting atop the helm of the Western Conference as well as the NBA, the team has accumulated a franchise record of 64 wins, whilst racking up just 18 losses in the 2021/2022 NBA season.

Led by the duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have established themselves as the rightful contenders and may very well be the team to beat in the NBA today.

The top seed Suns are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a further six games after an overwhelming victory over their eighth seed foes. The winner is scheduled to advance to the Western Conference semi-finals.

Chris Paul once again had a tremendous showing, tallying 10 assists and seven rebounds, to go along with his clutch 30 point performance.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



sportsnet.ca/article/chris-… Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.sportsnet.ca/article/chris-…

Devin Booker continued his impressive scoring performances, dropping an efficient 25 points, including 8 'dimes' to his teammates.

The likelihood of the Suns winning it all is a realistic possibility, and a conversation needs to be had at just how good the franchise has been.

Edited by Arnav