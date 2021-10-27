"The more you talk, the better" - Luka Doncic opens up on the Dallas Mavericks' leadership council

Luka Doncic believes the leadership council formed by the Dallas Mavericks will help the team massively this season.

The team played all 15 of its players in the win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday (October 26). Jason Kidd later said the decision was taken by the newly formed leadership council. When asked during the post-game press conference on how the leadership council will help the team, Doncic replied by saying:

"It'll help a lot, you know. The more you talk the better. Especially like these meetings, you know, on the court off the court. Talking solves things, you know. So, I think it's a great idea."

Reports suggest that the leadership council includes Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristapas Porzingis. The trio are the best players on the franchise's roster at the moment and are perfect candidates to fulfill the responsibilities laid down for the leadership council. Speaking about the council, Coach Kidd said:

"All that happens in the council stay at the council. It's a communication thing and talking to those three guys before, they wanted to do it and so it's a cool thing. Because we always talk about 10,11,12,13,14,15 as part of the team and they tend not to get to play. But they come to work every day just like the starters or the rotation guys and I think this just shows what kind of character and what kind of guys we have on that locker room."

The decision to play all 15 players worked great for the Dallas Mavericks as they secured an impressive 116-106 win against the Rockets. Luka Doncic scored 26 points and secured 14 rebounds to lead the way as the Mavs registered their second win of the season.

Can the leadership council help the Dallas Mavericks achieve greater success this season?

During the offseason, there were reports of a rift between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. However, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd came out and cleared the air about the situation. The newly formed leadership council formed by the Dallas Mavericks will certainly help them grow better as a team.

The council will also enable the Mavs to create a bridge that allows for smooth communication between the team and the coaching staff. This will in turn help the team achieve great success this season.

The Mavericks are a great team to watch. They have some exciting players like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, both capable of producing big performances for the team. With the new leadership council, the team has made their intentions clear of competing this season.

If everything works out well and the team succeeds in remaining healthy, the Dallas Mavericks look like a team capable of making a deep run into the playoffs.

