"The team and fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia" - 10x All-Star speaks out in appreciation of Philadelphia 76ers fans after signing new contract extension

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed James Harden to a new deal.

In a move that displayed his desire to win with the franchise, the 32-year-old agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal. Harden made the decision to take a massive paycut. Doing this left enough money on the table for the 76ers to build a stronger roster.

After signing the deal, Harden also expressed his thoughts on the decision he made. He said:

"This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal."

"From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I'm excited to build off of last season, and I can't wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey."

After turning down a $47.4 million dollar player-option for this season, Harden left enough money on the table to acquire some solid veterans. Philadelphia has managed to acquire PJ Tucker and Danuel House in this span of time.

Although there may be some more moves left to make, the Philadelphia 76ers look like a solid side. But with the time ticking down on Harden's title window, the next two seasons could be extremely crucial.

Is it "championship or bust" for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers?

James Harden in discussion with Doc Rivers

James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Although the 76ers gave up several pieces to acquire the guard, Harden settled into the system almost immediately.

Harden's influence on Philadelphia's offense was immense. The duo of Harden and Joel Embiid were a nightmare for most teams to deal with. Additionally, the superstar played a huge role in encouraging the development of budding star Tyrese Maxey.

Although things looked good for Philadelphia early on, the playoffs were less fortunate for them. Because of the recurring injuries suffered by Embiid and Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers careened out of the playoffs.

In this regard, Harden's desire to win the title is understood. The clock is ticking down on his physical prime. Therefore, the next few years are potentially "championship or bust" for the superstar, as well as the team.

Considering the flaws in their roster, the Philadelphia 76ers have done a decent job of addressing their defensive liabilities by adding PJ Tucker. Unfortunately, the team continues to lack depth in their big man rotation. This could see them struggle in the long run. They could over-rely on Embiid in the center spot. This over-reliance could affect his health.

A small-ball lineup continues to be a viable option in these scenarios. Considering that Tucker and House were also teammates with Harden on the Houston Rockets, such an avenue could be helpful in the regular-season.

