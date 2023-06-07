"The team was saying they were moving"- Chris Paul recalls what happened in New Orleans back in 2011

Chris Paul made a name for himself as a star guard with the New Orleans Hornets. Unfortunately, his tenure with the team ended on a rather sour note in 2011 when he was traded to the LA Clippers. While Paul caught a lot of flak for the trade, he recently opened up about the situation.

Paul's trade to the Clippers in 2011 was a highly controversial one. Initial trade conversations saw the LA Lakers get involved with the Hornets. Unfortunately, the trade was veto'd by late NBA commissioner David Stern.

The veto had lasting impacts on the league. Meanwhile, CP moved on to join the Clippers and this started the "Lob City" era.

Paul mentioned that he caught a lot of heat for requesting a trade out of New Orleans. With regards to the frustration he dealt with from fans who thought he was the one who wanted out, Paul shed light on what really happened.

While speaking on a recent episode of "The Pivot" podcast, Paul said:

(Watch Chris Paul's comments from 36:27-38:12)

"What a lot of people don't know... They was coming to practice and telling us that the team was leaving. They was telling us that the team was moving to Kansas City. They told us that the team was moving to San Diego, somewhere in California."

"When I left, it wasn't like I'm leaving New Orleans because I want to be out of here. The team was saying that they were moving & going to do this & going in all these other directions."

Over a decade has passed since the trade and Paul has carved out an impressive career for himself. Having established himself as one of the finest point guards the game has ever seen, Paul is undoubtedly an NBA legend.

The Phoenix Suns may retain Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have undergone some massive changes in the offseason. With Frank Vogel replacing Monty Williams, several changes may follow. However, the Suns may just opt to retain Chris Paul.

Paul, for all his worth, is still a top-quality point guard who is very capable of running Phoenix's offense. Although he remains a liability on the defensive end, Vogel may come up with tactics to make up for it.

Meanwhile, rumors of Deandre Ayton being on the trade block have been gathering more steam. With a lot of potential for change, the Suns may have an active offseason.

