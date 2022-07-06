“The only thing that KD does better than LeBron is shoot jump shots” - Shannon Sharpe says he’ll take even in year 20 he’ll take LeBron James over Kevin Durant

Shannon Sharpe chose a 37-year-old LeBron James over Kevin Durant for who he would have on his team. Sharpe says that he is taking "The King" no matter what.

LeBron James chosen over Kevin Durant for analyst's team

Sharpe said:

“The only thing that KD does better than LeBron is shoot jump shots.”

Many consider Kevin Durant one of the most lethal jump shooters in the league's history. There is no discrediting KD's ability to score from just about anywhere.

LeBron James holds a similar ability and dominates in the key. LeBron's ability to get physical in the paint distinguishes his scoring style from Durant's.

Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron is the better choice, even as he heads into his 20th year in the league.

LeBron James averaged over 30 points per game last season and showed no signs of slowing down. Regardless of the Lakers' struggles last year, LeBron and company still pose a significant threat.

LeBron can still play at an elite level. The Lakers cannot be counted out as he continues dominating the league past his "prime" years.

After averaging more points than Kevin Durant last season, the scoring debate continues. The season ended with LeBron among the top five scorers.

Kevin Durant and the Nets could not win a single game in the postseason. LeBron and KD failed to translate their high scoring into postseason success.

LeBron won 3 championships before KD joined Golden State, adding another after Durant left.

KD's experience winning championships came with the Warriors, and he hasn't won another since his departure.

James has won a championship with each team of his three teams.

Shannon Sharpe's decision to select James over Durant looks more logical with this evidence. Kevin Durant is probably a better jump shooter than LeBron, but James is better in many more areas.

Comparing the two is a fun summertime exercise. Neither the Lakers nor the Nets have landed a big name this offseason. Most teams would gladly select either player to center their franchise around.

